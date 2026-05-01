April 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (14-14) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (12-16)

April 30 - 6:37 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

LHP Charlie Barnes (3-0, 3.24) vs. RHP Matt Bowman (1-1, 1.88)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the St. Paul Saints are set to play the third of a six-game series at CHS Field tonight...left-hander Charlie Barnes

is set to make his first start of the season and his third appearance...right-hander Ryan Gallagher is scheduled to start for St. Paul and make his Triple-A debut.

LOTS OF OFFENSE: The I-Cubs scored 11 runs on 14 hits en route to a 11-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints last night at CHS Field...the I-Cubs were led by Chas McCormick who went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, a home run, three RBI and a walk... Jonathon Long added three hits and Pedro Ramírez hit his eighth home run of the season... James Triantos and Hayden Cantrelle each had two hits... Ty Blach earned the win for Iowa as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

ROAD WARRIORS: With the win last night, the I-Cubs have gone 9-5 in 14 games on the road this season...the nine road wins are third-most in the International League West Division, two behind Memphis who is 10-5.

BIG CHAS: Iowa Cubs' outfielder Chas McCormick tallied his first three-hit game of the season last night and first since April 27, 2025 at Kansas City...he also hit his fourth home run of the season and his first since he homered in three straight games from April 2-5.

WOW, THAT WAS FAST: Thursday's game took just two hours and seven minutes...marked the fastest nine inning game by the I-Cubs since another two hour and seven minute game on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis...Iowa played two games under two hours last season, one on Sept. 19 vs. Toledo (1:59) and another on June 15 vs. Louisville (1:55).

TRI: James Triantos tallied his nine multi-hit game of the season last night and stole two bases...he hit his fourth home run of the season yesterday and his second in his last three games...Triantos also hit his third home run of the year, he did not reach four home runs last season until Aug 1.

HOMETOWN KID: St. Paul native Brett Bateman hit his first Triple-A home run Tuesday...he is the fourth I-Cub this season to have a stolen base and a home run in the same game this season, following Kevin Alcántara, Pedro Ramírez (2) and Hayden Cantrelle ...Brett has also walked in six straight games, tied for the longest such streak in his career (done four times) and longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long did so in eight consecutive games from July 13-26, 2025.

A LITTE OF EVERYTHING: I-Cubs infielder Pedro Ramírez went 1-for-4 with three runs, a home run, two RBI, a walk and two stolen bases last night...the home run was his eighth of the season which ties a career-high, done twice in Double-A Knoxville (2025) and Low-A Myrtle Beach (2023)...it also marks his second game this season in which he has had two stolen bases and a home run, the only other I-Cub to do so this season is Hayden Cantrelle on March 31 at Louisville... Ramírez leads the International League in RBI (31), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (66)...he also ranks among league leaders in OPS (2nd, 1.005), runs scored (2nd, 25), home runs (T-2nd, 8), slugging percentage (3rd, .617), hits (T-5th, 33) and stolen bases (T-5th, 10).

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday...his nine home runs lead the International League and he also ranks tied for third with 14 extra-base hits.

HOMER HAPPY: The Iowa Cubs surrendered six home runs to the Saints Tuesday...marked the most homers the I-Cubs have gave up since May 21, 2025 at Columbus (also six).

AT ST. PAUL: The Iowa Cubs are set to play their first series vs. St. Paul this season...the club went 12-12 last season vs. St. Paul last season but tallied a 3-8 mark at CHS Field.

WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING: The I-Cubs earned their first shutout victory of the season Saturday with a 5-0 win...it marked the first shutout win for Iowa since they took a 1-0 decision on Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo...the I-Cubs are 1-1 in games a team is blanked.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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