SWB Game Notes - April 30, 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (13-15) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-12)

April 30, 2026 | Game 28 | Home Game 14 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Austin Voth (0-0, 3.72) vs #2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 3.66)

Voth (4/22 vs COL): 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 67 P (38 S) [Bisons, 5-3]

Lagrange (4/23 vs ROC): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1ER, 1 BB, 8 SO, 77 P (53 S) [RailRiders, 6-5]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 28, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied to beat the Buffalo Bisons 9-6 on Tuesday evening at PNC Field. Buffalo built a five-run lead in the first, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game after three and took the lead in the fifth to secure the series opener.

The Bisons sent all nine hitters to the plate in the top of the first, scoring five runs on three hits and an error. Riley Tirotta opened the scoring with a single that plated Carlos Mendoza. Willie MacIver singled in a pair to extend the lead. An errant throw on a potential inning-ending brought home two additional runs for a 5-0 Buffalo edge.

Spencer Jones lined a 345-foot solo home run off MLB rehabber Jose Berrios to start the bottom of the first to narrow the deficit to four. The RailRiders tacked on two more in the second. Payton Henry singled, Duke Ellis doubled, and Duncan Pastore walked to load the bases with two outs. Jones singled in a pair to cut the Bisons' advantage to 5-3. Seth Brown launched a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the third. The 432-foot shot to center was his third of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre forged ahead in the fifth. Henry drilled a three-run, opposite-field blast to right off reliever Adam Macko. The 358-foot poke to right, Henry's third of the season, gave the RailRiders an 8-5 lead. Buffalo got one back in the top of the eighth, but Jones' second homer of the game capped the scoring in the bottom of the inning at 9-6.

Zach Messenger worked three scoreless innings behind De Los Santos while the offense mounted the comeback. Yovanny Cruz (4-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless for the win. Danny Watson earned his first hold of the season, and Harrison Cohen shut the door in the ninth for his first save. Adam Macko (2-2) took the loss after allowing Henry's home run in the fifth. Eight out of nine RailRiders reached base, paced by three-hit games from Jones and Henry.

NEWS AND NOTES

LET'S GO LOMBARD JR.- The Yankees have promoted the top prospect in their organization and #27 overall, George Lombard Jr. The 20-year-old was drafted in the 1st round in 2023 going number 26 overall and above slot value for $3.3 million. Lombard Jr. gets the bump up to the minor's highest level after batting .312 in 20 games with Somerset. The righty has 24 hits, including eight doubles and four home runs, with 10 runs batted in. He has stolen four bags thus far. Lombard Jr. played in the All-Star Futures Game last summer. He is the son of current Detroit Tigers' Bench Coach George Lombard Sr., who played six Major League seasons with Atlanta (1998-2000), Detroit (2002), Tampa Bay (2003) and Washington (2006). His brother, Jacob, is one of the top prospects going into the 2026 draft.

SPENCER'S NIGHT - Spencer Jones had a three-hit night Tuesday with four runs batted in. It was his first two-homer game of the season. That makes a team-high seven long balls and 30 runs batted in. Jones's homers are third most in the International League and his RBI tally leads all of Triple-A.

HIGH HEAT - Yankees #2 Carlos Lagrange impressed in his last start tying a season high eight strikeouts. The 22-year-old tossed eight pitches in triple digits with a 102.6 fastball having the highest velocity. Lagrange, who is the 69th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, jumped up ten spots. He holds a 3.66 earned run average in 19.2 innings.

ELLIS GIVING ENERGY- Duke Ellis has performed for the team when Manager Shelley Duncan utilizes him off the bench. Ellis has been a part of a dozen games going five-for-fourteen at the plate and scoring eight runs. In Tuesday night's contest, he stole his ninth base of the season, a team-high. He has made five starts for SWB, two in left field and three in center. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle.

RELIEVER RIVALRY- The RailRiders bullpen holds a 3.49 earned run average now in 27 games played. They are the second-best team of relievers in the league, only to the Buffalo Bison who hold a 3.48 ERA. The relievers have issued the least number of walks at the minor league's highest level, which is 54 base on balls. With starting pitching going deep and a few doubleheaders mixed in, the bullpen has only pitched 105.2 innings this season.

LONG BALLS ARE LOUD- With another four home runs hit on Tuesday, SWB has smacked 41 long balls on the season. This is tied for fifth most in all of Triple-A, despite playing two less games than most teams, behind the leading Iowa Cubs with 44. Spencer Jones leads the team with seven, after a two-homer night. Twelve players have hit at least one for the RailRiders.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.54 in his eight appearances. Hanner has not allowed a run in his last five outings, compiling 6.2 clean innings. In that time, he has let up just six hits and one walk while striking out eight. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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