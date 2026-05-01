Ronny Simon Homers for the Second Day in a Row in Loss to Memphis

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ronny Simon and Esmerlyn Valdez each tallied multi-hit games, but the Indianapolis Indians dropped the third game of the series to the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park, 5-2.

The Redbirds (20-10) grabbed an early lead off Thomas Harrington (L, 0-4) in the bottom of the second inning, with Jimmy Crooks sprinting home from second base off a single from Matt Koperniak and Bligh Madris advancing to third. Two pitches later, Brody Moore hit a double to deep left field to plate Koperniak and Madris, putting Memphis up 3-0.

Simon picked up right where he left off yesterday. The Indians' (11-19) switch hitter belted a 356-foot solo home run in the top of the third, his first right-handed homer of the season and his second long ball in as many days. Simon entered the game leading the league in batting average and has now collected a hit in seven of his last eight games.

In the fifth inning, Memphis tacked on another run as a throwing error by Davis Wendzel allowed runners to reach first and home safely. This was Wendzel's first error of the year, his last since Sept. 17, 2025.

Moore plated Nelson Velázquez with his third hit of the day, extending the Redbirds' lead, 5-1, in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following Moore's RBI single, Indianapolis pitchers retired seven straight batters to finish the game. Scott Blewett (W, 2-0) pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the win for Memphis.

Tyler Callihan snapped his 0-11 run in this series in the top of the ninth, hitting a single to right field. Simon brought him home with a double off the top of the centerfield wall, making it a 5-2 ball game. The rally fell short, as Memphis' Ryan Murphy, in his Triple-A debut, induced a groundout to end the game. With Simon's third hit of the day in the ninth inning, the Indians finished the game outhitting the Redbirds, 9-7.

Indianapolis looks to even up the series on Friday night at 8:05 PM ET. RHP Noah Davis (1-3, 2.89) will start for Indianapolis against Memphis' LHP Pete Hansen (0-0, 0.00).







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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