'Pigs Swept by Mets in Doubleheader on Thursday

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-14) could not solve the Syracuse Mets (16-13) as they dropped both ends of a twin bill, 7-0 & 4-3, on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Game One

The 'Pigs offense had some chances early, but left two on in the first before leaving a man in scoring position in the second.

Syracuse plated a run straight away in the first as Christian Arroyo singled home AJ Ewing.

Four runs crossed the plate in the third for the Mets. After loading the bases with one out, a would-be ground ball double play ended in a fielder's choice with two runs scoring after a throwing error. Jihwan Bae followed with an RBI double before Hayden Senger singled home another run to make it 5-0.

The Mets stretched it to 7-0 on a Brujan RBI double and Senger RBI groundout.

Jack Wenninger (2-1) got the win for the Mets, spinning 5.2 shutout frames, striking out seven while Bryse Wilson (1-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing all seven runs in five innings on 10 hits, striking out four.

Game Two

It was a pitcher's duel early as Chuck King went zero for zero with the Mets who ran out a bullpen game.

King ultimately blinked first allowing the first run of the game in the fourth on a Jihwan Bae RBI double. The Mets doubled their lead with another run in the fifth as Nick Morabito doubled in a run.

After going scoreless for 17 straight innings, the 'Pigs broke their drought and tied the game in the sixth. An Otto Kemp sacrifice fly got them on the board and Carter Kieboom then came through with a two-out game-tying RBI single.

With the game tied after seven, the teams both managed to plate their placed runner in the first extra inning, sending the game to a ninth frame. After the 'Pigs failed to score in their turn, Ben Rortvedt won it for the Mets with a two-out RBI single.

Mike Baumann (1-1) got the win in relief for the Mets, allowing just an unearned run in two innings, while Lenny Torres Jr. (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing the placed runner to score in the last of the ninth.

The 'Pigs and Mets tango again on Friday, May 1st with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Ryan Cusick gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Bryce Conley for the Mets.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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