Bisons Announce 'My City Smells Like Cheerios Night at the Ballpark' on August 7, in Partnership with Cheerios & General Mills Buffalo

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - For decades, a trip to Sahlen Field on a beautiful summer night in downtown Buffalo has always been a feast for the senses... the sound from the crack of the bat... the sights of an award-winning fireworks show... and if the gentle breeze coming in from right field is just strong enough, the amazingly sweet aroma of Cheerios that leaves fans hungry for their next delicious bowl of breakfast cereal in the morning!

The Bisons are thrilled to announce that they have partnered with Cheerios and General Mills Buffalo for the all new My City Smells Like Cheerios(tm) Night at the Ballpark, Friday, August 7, against the Norfolk Tides (6:35 p.m.). A promotion that celebrates the great employees at General Mills' Buffalo and combines two of downtown Buffalo's favorite characteristics will include Cereal-Themed Caps & Jerseys, and not one, but two great giveaways: Cereal Bowls and full-boxes of Cheerios(tm).

My City Smells Like Cheerios(tm) Night at the Ballpark will also feature a visit from Buzz, the official mascot of Honey Nut Cheerios, special In-Game Cereal Trivia & Prizes, a General Mills 'Cereal Bar' as part of the Pub at the Park's All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, and of course, an award-winning postgame Fireworks Show!

Both the Cereal Bowl and Cheerios Giveaways will be for the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. ONLY (Gates 5 p.m.).

"For Bisons fans, the enjoyment of a warm summer night in downtown Buffalo doesn't end with the final out or the firework finale at the ballpark. There's nothing quite like walking with your family back to your car and having the amazing smell of Cheerios or Lucky Charms in the air! It's always the perfect way to cap a fun-filled night at the ballpark, and we can't wait to celebrate with Cheerios and the General Mills Buffalo team on Friday, August 7," said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

"It's heartwarming to see our Buffalo community come together for My City Smells Like Cheerios(tm) Night at the Ballpark, celebrating two great American traditions: baseball and Cheerios," said Josue Juan, plant manager, General Mills. "We're honored to be part of an event highlighting our city's role in making Food the World Loves."

General Mills has called Buffalo home since 1904, and for over 85 years, has produced the world-famous Cheerios and Gold Medal flour just a few blocks from Sahlen Field. With a lineup of iconic cereals that include Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Cocoa Puffs and many, many more, General Mills has helped the world start their mornings right for over a century with a delicious bowl of cereal. And if you see 'BU' printed on the blue rectangle atop the box of your favorite breakfast cereal, you know the cereal that fills your bowl was made right here in WNY by the more than 400 amazing employees at General Mills Buffalo!

Tickets for My City Smells Like Cheerios Night at the Ballpark are available right now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans are reminded that they can SAVE OVER 20% on all single-game tickets they purchase in advance of gameday. There is also a limited number of Family Value Packs available for the game that includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $99 (SAVE 30%).

My City Smells Like Cheerios Night at the Ballpark -Cereal Jersey & Cap Design

The Bisons cereal-themed jersey emulates the classic cereal box design, combining bright colors with exciting images and characters. Of course, for the Bisons that means the beloved Buster is front and center, diving into a bowl of cereal to catch a falling fly ball. The red cereal bowl, which showcases the City of Buffalo skyline, combines with the blue 'Buffalo' across the chest to bring the team's primary colors into the club's first ever morning-sun yellow jersey. A 'Family Size' Patch on the left shoulder signifies that both a delicious bowl of cereal and Bisons baseball are perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Meanwhile, the 'Nutritional Facts' Patch on the right shoulder proudly shows that the amazing residents of Buffalo provide this great city with 100% of its daily requirements of passion, pride, loyalty, charity, friendliness and love!

Topping the uniform is the Bisons cereal-themed cap, which is in the same morning-sun yellow with a red bill. The cap features Buster on a splash of milk, holding his spoon at the ready to enjoy a delicious breakfast!

All cereal-themed jerseys, caps and apparel are available for pre-order right now in the Bisons.com Online Shop. For a limited time, fans will receive a FREE color-changing spoon with any Bisons.com Online Shop order that includes an cereal-themed item.

For more information on My City Smells Like Cheerios(tm) Night at the Ballpark, Bisons fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Cereal.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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