Redbirds, Indians Postponed Due to Weather

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight's Memphis Redbirds game against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 29 with first pitch of game one scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT. The gates to AutoZone Park are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. CDT. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one.

Single-game ticket buyers for Tuesday's game will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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