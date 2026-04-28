Redbirds to Host Free Skills Clinic at AutoZone Park
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds will host a free skills clinic from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at AutoZone Park as a part of PLAY BALL Weekend.
During the clinic, participants will rotate through various stations focused on all aspects of the game of baseball. Stations will be led by Memphis Redbirds players and coaching staff.
Whether it's their first time playing or they're a seasoned pro, the clinic is open to baseball and softball players of all skill levels, and all participants will receive a free Memphis Redbirds T-shirt and a free ticket to a future Memphis Redbirds game.
The 200 available spots for the clinic will go to registrants on a first come first serve basis. All participants must be preregistered at http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playball.
PLAY BALL Weekend is a joint initiative from MLB and MiLB that combines the power of 150 clubs to encourage kids to get outside and play ball.
For more information on the Redbirds free skills clinic, please visit http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playball or call (901) 721-6000.
International League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Bats Take Series Opener over Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Culpepper and Rodriguez Smash Two Homers Apiece, Saints Blast Six Long Balls, Knock out I-Cubs 9-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Open Series with 5-1 Win at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Four-Run Fourth Not Enough in 9-7 Loss to Bulls - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Drops Series Opener to St. Paul 9-5 - Iowa Cubs
- All the Fireworks at Once, Bisons May 14th 'Race Night' to Feature the "Fastest Fireworks Show of the Season" - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds to Host Free Skills Clinic at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Berrios Starting Tonight for Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Bills' Greg Rousseau to Throw out First Pitch May 14 at ESL Ballpark - Rochester Red Wings
- April 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Phillies Tab Chris "Tank" Adamson as 7th Manager in IronPigs History - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Top Prospect Max Clark in Columbus this Week - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds to Host Free Skills Clinic at AutoZone Park
- Redbirds Snag Series Win over Tides with Offensive Onslaught
- Memphis Offense Explodes for Five-Run Eighth, Defeats Norfolk
- Redbirds Held Scoreless in Extra-Inning Loss at Tides
- Memphis Takes Series Lead with Thursday Win at Norfolk