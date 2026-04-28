Redbirds to Host Free Skills Clinic at AutoZone Park

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds will host a free skills clinic from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at AutoZone Park as a part of PLAY BALL Weekend.

During the clinic, participants will rotate through various stations focused on all aspects of the game of baseball. Stations will be led by Memphis Redbirds players and coaching staff.

Whether it's their first time playing or they're a seasoned pro, the clinic is open to baseball and softball players of all skill levels, and all participants will receive a free Memphis Redbirds T-shirt and a free ticket to a future Memphis Redbirds game.

The 200 available spots for the clinic will go to registrants on a first come first serve basis. All participants must be preregistered at http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playball.

PLAY BALL Weekend is a joint initiative from MLB and MiLB that combines the power of 150 clubs to encourage kids to get outside and play ball.

For more information on the Redbirds free skills clinic, please visit http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playball or call (901) 721-6000.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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