Redbirds Held Scoreless in Extra-Inning Loss at Tides
Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 1-0 extra-inning loss on Friday night at Harbor Park.
Memphis stranded eight runners on base in the loss and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Catcher Leo Bernal led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 night, including a double. First baseman Bligh Madris went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen tossed 4.2 scoreless innings to continue his scoreless start to the 2026 season. The left-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six in his second start of the year. Luis Gastelum, Scott Blewett and Max Rajcic combined for 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
With the loss, Memphis remains tied for first in the International League with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
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