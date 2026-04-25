Davidson, Bulls Blast Lehigh Valley
Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Allentown, PA - Logan Davidson highlighted a seven-run third inning with a three-run homer to lead the Durham Bulls past the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12-5 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Durham (9-16) trailed 3-0 into the third before their seven-run frame began. IronPigs starter Ryan Cusick (L, 0-2) retired the first batter before walking four straight, including Carson Williams to force home Durham's first run. Raynel Delgado blooped a single to center to score another before another walk to Dom Keegan forced in the tying run. Justyn-Henry Malloy's foul sacrifice fiy brought home the fourth run before Cusick was relieved. Davidson then crushed a three-run shot to right-center to cap the frame.
The Bulls scored four unearned runs in the eighth to put the game away. After an error by shortstop Sergio Alcantara kept the inning alive, Williams doubled home two runs, followed by a two-run single to right by Delgado.
The win was Durham's first in four tries in the series, and the Bulls' first win in Allentown since April 12, 2024, snapping a nine-game losing streak on the IronPigs' (14-11) home field.
Andrew Wantz (W, 1-0) notched the win in relief of starter Jon Heasley. Wantz allowed one run over 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit.
The fifth game of the series is slated for Saturday night - weather permitting - at 6:35 PM ET with Logan Workman expected to start against Tucker Davidson.
Notes: Tampa Bay Rays infielder Gavin Lux resumed his major league rehab after a 13-day pause with a left ankle injury. Lux played the entire game at second base and finished 1-5 at the plate with an RBI-double in the ninth inning... Rays rehabbing reliever Garrett Cleavinger pitched a scoreless seventh inning, throwing 17 pitches - 10 strikes. Cleavinger struck out his first batter, then allowed an infield single before Otto Kemp blasted a liner at first baseman Blake Sabol, who caught it and completed an unassisted double play.... The game ended in unusual fashion. With the Bulls leading 12-5, Bulls reliever Jonny Cuevas walked Alcantara. Sabol was playing deep and against the line at first base, but Cuevas attempted a pickoff and the throw roared against the side wall and kicked out into the right field grass.
Alcantara went to second and attempted to reach third, but Sabol made a one-hop throw to Delgado, who put the tag on Alcantara to end the game.
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