Bats Come Back for Wild 5-4 Victory

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats rallied back from the brink of defeat to tie the game in the ninth. Then following a pair of crazy innings the Bats held on for a 5-4 win in 11 innings over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night.

Down 3-1 in the ninth, the Bats fought back with three straight doubles from Noelvi Marte, Ivan Johnson, and Michael Chavis to tie the game. Yunior Marte held the tie in the bottom of the frame, forcing extra innings.

Facing Iowa catcher turned pitcher Casey Opitz in the 10th, the Bats took their first lead of the night on an Edwin Arroyo RBI single, but couldn't add an insurance run.

The Cubs tied the game off Marte in the bottom half and loaded the bases with one out in a bid to walk off. But Bats Manager Pat Kelly moved left fielder Ivan Johnson to the infield as a fifth infielder. That move saved the game, as Kevin Alcantara hit a ground ball right at Johnson, who threw home to start a game-saving double play and send the game to the 11th.

Then in the 11th, a Chavis RBI single again gave the Bats the lead. Opitz limited the damage to one run, keeping the Cubs within reach.

Andrew Chafin was called on for the Bats in the 11th and got more help from Johnson. This time in left field, Johnson fielded Owen Miller's single and made a strong throw home to nab Alcantara looking to score the tying run, keeping the Bats ahead. Chafin would finish the win and earn the save one hitter later.

The win is the Bats' first this season when trailing after six, seven, and eight innings and moves them to five games over .500 for the first time this season at 15-10.

Next Game: Saturday, April 25, 4:08 p.m. E.T. at Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (3-1, 3.42) vs. I-Cubs RHP Connor Noland (1-2, 9.18)







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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