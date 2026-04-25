Iowa Falls in Extras, 5-4, to Louisville

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (12-12) scored four runs on nine hits in a 5-4 loss in extra innings to the Louisville Bats (15-10), on Friday night at Principal Park.

Iowa opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single by Eric Yang to take a 1-0 lead. They extended their lead in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Kevin Alcantara to push the lead out to 2-0.

Louisville scored their first run of the game in the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk to pull within one run. Iowa got the run back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Pedro Ramirez.

After recording the first out in the ninth inning, Louisville hit three straight doubles to tie the game at 3-3. In the tenth inning, the Bats scored one run to make it a 4-3 game.

Iowa responded by tying the game on an RBI single by Jonathon Long. With the bases loaded and one out and a chance to walk it off, the Cubs grounded out to send the game to the eleventh inning.

Louisville scored a run in the eleventh inning to go back in front 5-4. The Cubs sent a line drive base hit to left field with a chance to tie the game, but the Louisville outfielder threw the runner out at the plate. Iowa had one more chance to tie or win the game and were unable to do so.

Iowa continues their six-game series against Louisville on Friday, with first pitch slated for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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