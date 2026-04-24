April 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (12-10) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (13-10)

April 23 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Chase Petty (1-2, 6.61)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set to play the third of a six-game series at Principal Park today...left-hander Jordan Wicks is set to make his second start on Major League rehab assignment following 3.0 scoreless innings at Columbus on Saturday...right-hander Chase Petty is scheduled to start for Louisville.

WHAT A DAY: The I-Cubs scored a 15-9 win over the Louisville Bats yesterday afternoon... Pedro Ramírez led the way as he went 3-for-5 with two runs, two home runs and eight RBI... B.J. Murray Jr. and Brett Bateman each had three hits and Owen Miller added a pair of hits... Dylan Carlson also homered to make it back-to-back games with a home run for him...left-hander Charlie Barnes worked 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts...righty Ryan Jensen tossed a scoreless ninth inning in relief.

MORE RUNS: The I-Cubs scored a season-high 15 runs on 14 hits in their win yesterday...marked the most runs by the club since they plated 15 runs on June 27, 2025 vs. Columbus.

HOT START: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray Jr. extended his hit streak to seven games yesterday in which he is batting .520 (13-for-25) with four doubles and four RBI...B.J. ranks among International League leaders in OPS (1st, 1.119), batting average (2nd, .373), slugging (4th, .657), on-base percentage (5th, .462) and total bases (T-6th, 44).

DAY TRACKERS: The Iowa Cubs improved to 8-3 during day games and are just 4-7 during night games...the eight day wins are the most in the International League West Division...four of the six games this series vs. Louisville are played during the day.

HOME SWEET HOME: The I-Cubs are set to play at Principal Park for their third home series of the season...Iowa has gone just 4-6 at home vs. 8-5 on the road, with five of the eight wins coming against today's opponent, Louisville.

HISTORY: Pedro Ramírez had a day to remember yesterday as he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI...the eight RBI matched a franchise record, done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marks the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley...Ramírez ranks among International League leaders in RBI (1st, 27), extra-base hits (1st, 15), total bases (1st, 59), runs scored (T-1st, 20), slugging (T-1st, .678), hits (2nd, 29), home runs (T-3rd, 7) and OPS (4th, 1.074).

HEY, CARL, GOOD TO SEE YOU: Yesterday, outfielder Dylan Carlson homered for the second consecutive game, joining Kevin Alcántara, James Triantos, and Chas McCormick as the Iowa Cubs to do so this season...marks the first time Carlson has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 15-16, 2025 with Baltimore at Houston.

CHAS: Outfielder Chas McCormick went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a double yesterday...McCormick has reached base safely in his last 13 games, tied for the longest by an I-Cub this season with Justin Dean (13)...Chas has also scored a run in eight straight games which is the fourth-longest in the IL this season and longest by an Iowa Cub since Owen Caissie scored in eight straight from June 6-13, 2025...no I-Cub has scored a run in nine straight contests since Brennen Davis from May 9-21, 2024 (11).

FILL UP THE STAT SHEET: Outfielder Brett Bateman did a little of everything yesterday as he went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, a double and a walk...marked his first three-hit game since Aug. 30, 2025 with Double-A Knoxville...the four runs scored are tied for the most by an I-Cub this season along with James Triantos on April 2 at Louisville.

VS. LOUISVILLE: The I-Cubs are playing their second series vs. Louisville this season and first at Principal Park...Iowa played in Louisville from March 31-April 5 and won five of the six games.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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