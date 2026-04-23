WooSox Game Information

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







APRIL 23rd SYRACUSE (12-10) at WORCESTER (12-10) 12:05 pm

Syracuse Mets RHP Jack Wenninger (1-1, 1.26) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 9.00)

Another Weekday Matinee - The Worcester Red Sox - who evened this series at a victory apiece with their first walk-off win of the season yesterday - play game three of their 6-game set against the Syracuse Mets this afternoon at Polar Park at 12:05 pm (three hours earlier than yesterday's 3:05 pm start time). Worcester is 9-4 in day games thus far compared to 3-6 in night games. Today's game is live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Meeting The Mets - The WooSox are hosting Syracuse for a second series in less than a month as the Mets are the first repeat opponent for Worcester this season. Ironically, this week/weekend is also the last time Syracuse will visit Polar Park in 2026. Worcester will pay two separate visits to the 'Cuse and both will come in the second half of the season...6-games from June 30 - July 5 and 6-more games from August 18-23. The Mets took 2 of 3 from Worcester to begin this year from March 27-29 and this current 6-game set is tied at one win apiece.

Bunched at the Top - Worcester and Syracuse entered this series on Tuesday tied atop the International League East division. They remain tied now after two games (both with 12-10 records), although Lehigh Valley has taken over 1st -place in the division by a 1/2 game over the Sox and Mets with their 13-10 record. Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for the overall league lead with their 15-8 records good for 1st -place in the IL West division.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park:

Fri. 6:05 pm NESN+ RHP Carl Edwards, Jr. (1-2, 5.29) vs. TBD

Sat. 4:05 pm NESN+ TBD vs. TBD

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN+ Tape RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 5.66) vs. TBD

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week and weekend vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week)

Today, 12:05 pm Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day; Meet two current WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm A Special Saturday in the Park where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox

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