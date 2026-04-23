Clifford Blasts off Again But Mets Fall Short to Red Sox

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Morabito (left) and first baseman Ryan Clifford

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Morabito (left) and first baseman Ryan Clifford(Syracuse Mets)

Worcester, MA - An offensive surge by the Worcester Red Sox proved too much to overcome, as the Syracuse Mets fell, 10-4, on Thursday afternoon at Polar Park.

Syracuse (12-11) struck first in the top of the third inning. Hayden Senger singled and Trace Willhoite walked to begin the frame, and with two outs, Ryan Clifford launched a three-run home run to right field, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead. Over his last five games, Clifford has hit four home runs and tallied 12 RBIs.

Worcester (13-10) answered in the bottom of the third. After loading the bases with two walks and a single, the Red Sox pushed across two runs on bases-loaded walks by Nate Eaton and Allan Castro to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Mets added on in the fourth. Vidal Bruján singled and moved to third on a double by Cristian Pache before Jackson Cluff brought him home with a sacrifice bunt, extending the lead to 4-2.

Worcester responded again in the fifth and took control of the game. A string of hits, highlighted by an RBI single from Matt Thaiss, a two-run double by Vinny Capra, and an RBI double from Nathan Hickey, plated four runs and gave the Red Sox a 6-4 lead.

The Woo Sox stayed hot in the seventh. With the bases loaded, a two-run single by Nick Sogard and a groundout brought home another run, stretching the advantage to 9-4.

Worcester tacked on one more run in the eighth on a wild pitch to cap the scoring at 10-4.

On the mound, Jack Wenninger started for Syracuse and pitched into the third, allowing two runs and five walks. Carlos Guzman followed, pitching two frames with two earned runs. Mike Baumann earned the loss, allowing the go-ahead runs in the fifth. Ofreidy Gómez pitched parts of the seventh and eighth, giving up four runs off of two hits and four walks. Mets catcher Onix Vega recorded the final out in the bottom of the eighth with one pitch.

Syracuse continues its series with Worcester on Friday night. Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. is slated to start for the Mets, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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