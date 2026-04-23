Saints Manage Just Two Hits in 6-1 Loss to Indianapolis

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - After going 2-19 in the previous two seasons, the St. Paul Saints thought they had exorcised their Victory Field demons when they swept the opening three-game series of the season. All that goodwill from those games has vanished over the last three days. For the second straight game the offense struggled and the Indianapolis Indians scored early as the Saints fell 6-1 on Thursday morning at Victory Field, losing for the third straight game.

Two batters into the game the Saints found themselves behind. Mitch Jebb led off with a double to left and scored on a Ronny Simon single to right giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. Simon stole second and took third on a fly out. After a walk to Enmanuel Valdez, John Klein balked in a run putting the Saints behind, 2-0.

The Saints offense showed a little life in the second when Kyler Fedko was hit by a pitch and Ryan Kreidler doubled to center putting runners at second and third. Tanner Schobel would strike out, and Aaron Sabato popped out stranding the runners.

Jebb made it 3-0 with a leadoff solo homer in the third, his first of the season.

Gabby Gonzalez snapped a 16-inning scoreless streak for the Saints with a solo homer to left in the fourth, his fifth of the season, getting the Saints to within 3-1. The home run was the final hit of the game for the Saints.

Jebb, who hadn't homered in 183 games, delivered his second of the game in the fourth. Endy Rodriguez led off with an infield single and Alika Williams walked. With two outs Jebb delivered with a three-run homer to right, his second of the game and of the season, putting the Indians up 6-1

The Saints managed just three baserunners after the Gonzalez homer, a leadoff walk to Gonzalez in the seventh and back-to-back two out walks to Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper in the eighth. It's the third time this season the Saints have managed two or fewer hits.

Zak Kent tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out two for the Saints. Drew Smith pitched a scoreless inning allowing a hit and striking out two.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT) at Victory Field. Both teams are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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