Saints Suffer Worst Shutout Defeat in Franchise History, 12-0

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The good news for the St. Paul Saints is they don't have to wait long to wash the taste out of their mouth from Wednesday night's defeat. Their next game is at 10:05 a.m. (CT) on Thursday. The bad news is they suffered the largest margin of defeat in a shutout in franchise history with a 12-0 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field.

There was traffic on the bases all game as the Saints gave up runs in the second through the sixth including multiple runs in the second through the fifth. After Andrew Bash got out of a bases loaded, two-out jam in the first the dam broke in the second.

The Indians struck first in the second and it started with a one out walk to Nick Cimillo. Termarr Johnson then hit a grounder to short. Orlando Arcia charged and tried to flip the ball behind his back to second, but was unsuccessful and it put runners at first and second. Tyler Callihan made it 1-0 with an RBI single to right. After a Callihan steal of second, Esmerlyn Valdez knocked home a pair with a two-out single to right making it 3-0.

The bottom of the order got it done for the Indians in the third. Davis Wendzel led off with a double to left. With one out Cimillo knocked home Wendzel with a double down the left field line increasing the lead to 4-0. Johnson then hit a grounder to first, but Aaron Sabato lost the ball in the sun, and the ball went by him into right for an RBI double giving the Indians a 5-0 lead.

The Indians continued to pour it on in the fourth putting up four more runs. Valdez led off with a walk and Rafael Flores Jr. singled to right, putting runners at first and second. After a ground out moved the runners up, back-to-back passed balls scored both runs increasing the lead to 7-0. Wendzel then walked and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Mitch Jebb made it 8-0 with an RBI double to left and he scored on a single to left by Johnson giving the Indians a 9-0 lead.

For the fourth consecutive inning the Indians put up multiple runs. With one out and a runner at first Flores Jr. walked. Rodriguez' RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Wendzel put the Indians up 11-0.

With a man at first and two outs in the sixth, the Indians scored yet another run. Simon singled to left and after a pitching change, Valdez grounded one into left-center scoring Callihan increasing the lead to 12-0.

The Saints offense managed just four hits with Sabato collecting the first one after eight straight were retired by Pittsburgh Pirates #4 prospect, Hunter Barco. Sabato doubled into right with two outs in the third. Sabato would finish 2-3.

The best opportunity for the Saints to score came in the eighth when Sabato reached on an infield single to the third base side and a double by Walker Jenkins put runners at second and third with one out. Gabby Gonzalez would line out to first and Emmanuel Rodriguez struck out looking to end the inning.

Aaron Rozek was the one bright spot on the mound pitching the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run on two hits and striking out two.

The Same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Victory Field on Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-0, 7.36) to the mound against Indians RHP Antwone Kelly (0-3, 9.75). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96,7 FM.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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