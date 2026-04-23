Mets Lose in Walk-Off Fashion to Worcester on Wednesday, Snaps Four-Game Winning Streak

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Jihwan Bae of the Syracuse Mets awaits a pitch

(Syracuse Mets) Jihwan Bae of the Syracuse Mets awaits a pitch(Syracuse Mets)

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets saw a late lead slip away in a 7-6 walk-off loss to the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

Worcester (12-10) jumped out early in the bottom of the first inning. After a pair of singles and a wild pitch put runners in scoring position, Mickey Gasper lined a two-run double, and a groundout by Anthony Seigler brought home another run, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse (12-10) began to chip away in the fifth. Jackson Cluff singled, Nick Morabito walked, and Jihwan Bae brought both of them in on a two-run double with two outs to trim the deficit to 3-2.

In the sixth, the Mets surged ahead. Vidal Bruján walked and Cristian Pache doubled to put two in scoring position before Cluff blasted a three-run homer to right field, giving Syracuse a 5-3 advantage.

Worcester responded in the seventh. Allan Castro singled and later scored on an RBI single by Vinny Capra, cutting the Syracuse lead to 5-4.

The Mets added a run in the eighth. After a Trace Willhoite walk, an Onix Vega single, and Nick Morabito's third walk of the game loaded the bases, Bae ripped an RBI groundout to put the Mets up 6-4.

The Red Sox rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Anthony Seigler worked a bases-loaded to force in a run and make it a one-run game.

In the ninth, Worcester completed the comeback. After Jason Delay started the inning with a leadoff walk, Delay moved into scoring position with a wild pitch. Then, Nick Sogard walked. Nate Eaton delivered an RBI double to tie the game, but Ryan Clifford gunned out Sogard to keep the game alive. After Mickey Gasper was intentionally walked, Kristian Campbell lined a walk-off single to left field, lifting the Red Sox to a 7-6 victory.

Starting pitcher Brandon Waddell made his first start of the season, worked three innings, allowed four hits, three runs, no walks and recorded three strikeouts. Mets reliever A.J. Minter became the first New York Met to rehab in Syracuse this season. Minter pitched the seventh inning and allowed three hits and one run. The final three relievers, Alex Carrillo, Ryan Lambert, and Daniel Duarte walked seven of 13 combined batters.

Syracuse continues its series with Worcester on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

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