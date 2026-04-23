Bryse Wilson Punches out 10 as 'Pigs Pitching Stymies Bulls

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Bryse Wilson spearheaded a dominant pitching staff, punching out 10 himself over six one-run innings, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-10) dropped Durham Bulls (8-15) by a final of 4-1 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Wilson (1-2) racked up two punchouts in a scoreless first before the 'Pigs spotted him an early lead. With two outs, Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch and Bryan De La Cruz walked. Caleb Ricketts then doubled both home, his sixth consecutive at-bat with an extra-base hit.

Liover Peguero doubled home a run in the fourth to extend the lead, insurance that Wilson hardly needed. Wilson retired eight in a row from the first through end of the third and used four strikeouts to work around danger in the fourth and fifth. Although he finally allowed a run on a Carson Williams RBI single in the sixth, he bore down after, getting a double play and his 10th strikeout of the game to end the threat with the 'Pigs still up 3-1.

An insurance run came across on a Sergio Alcántara RBI single in the seventh, setting the stage for Trevor Richard (S, 2) to earn a six-out save, striking out four over two scoreless innings to close it down.

Brody Hopkins (0-2) took the loss for Durham, allowing three runs over six innings.

The 'Pigs and Bulls tango again on Thursday, April 23rd with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The 'Pigs starter is TBD while Durham sends out Brody Hopkins.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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