Jacksonville Blows Five-Run Lead, Falls 11-9 to Gwinnett

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Brian Navarreto lashed three hits and drove in two but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp surrendered a pair of five-run leads in an 11-9 defeat to the Gwinnett Stripers from Gwinnett Field.

The Jumbo Shrimp (11-12) led 9-4 when Aaron Schunk singled with one out in the sixth. Brett Wisely followed with a double before José Azocar's RBI ground out pulled the Stripers (15-8) within 9-5.

An inning later, Brewer Hicklen was hit by a pitch and Jim Jarvis walked with one out. After a foul out, Chadwick Tromp singled to load the bases. Schunk drove in two with a base hit and Wiseley doubled home another run to cut the Jacksonville lead to 9-8.

In the eighth, Jumbo Shrimp reliever William Kempner (0-2) walked Luke Williams with one out. Hicklen then put Gwinnett in front for the first time all day with a two-run home run. Jarvis walked and Nacho Alvarez Jr. singled before the runners advanced on a wild pitch. After a pop out, Schunk lined an RBI single to make it 11-9. Schunk went 5-for-5 with five RBIs.

In the top of the ninth, Matthew Etzel notched a leadoff single before being erased on a 5-4-3 double play. James Karinchak then picked up his third save by getting Deyvison De Los Santos to pop out to end the game.

Jacksonville initially jumped out to massive lead. Esteury Ruiz led off the game with a home run. After a pair of ground outs, Kemp Alderman singled. A Jacob Berry double coupled with a Gwinnett error scored Alderman. Another error on a Maximo Acosta ground ball then brought in Berry. Acosta stole second and Ethan O'Donnell walked, leading to a Navarreto RBI single to increase the first-inning lead to 4-0.

Ruiz singled and Andrew Pintar doubled to jumpstart the second. A De Los Santos sacrifice fly widened the gap to 5-0.

The Stripers got on the board in the bottom of the second. Schunk led off with a double and scored two batters later on an Azocar RBI single. Azocar stole second and scored two batters after that on Williams' RBI two-bagger.

O'Donnell drew a one-out walk in the third. Navarreto singled but was picked off first base. A wild pitch bumped O'Donnell to third before consecutive walks to Jared Serna and Ruiz loaded the bases. Another Stripers error allowed O'Donnell to score, making it 6-2.

In the bottom of the third, Jair Camargo singled with two outs to bring up Schunk, who cranked a two-run shot to center to halve the lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp got the runs back in the fourth. Alderman doubled and Berry singled to begin the inning. Acosta followed with an RBI single to knock in Alderman and move Berry to third, but Acosta was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double. Berry was then thrown out at the plate on a ground ball off the bat of O'Donnell. Following a hit-by-pitch, O'Donnell scored from second on a Serna RBI single.

The score remained 8-4 until the sixth. The fifth Gwinnett error of the game put Acosta on with one out. A wild pitch and sacrifice bunt put Acosta on third for Navarreto, who lined his second RBI single of the game to stretch the lead back to five at 9-4.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 2.25 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Carlos Carraso (0-0, 1.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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