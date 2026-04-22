Iowa Survives Late Columbus Rally, Defeats Clippers 7-6

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Columbus, OH - The Iowa Cubs (11-8) survived a late rally by the Columbus Clippers (10-10) defeating them 8-7 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Park.

Iowa struck first on a two-run home run by Ben Cowles in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

After being held scoreless through five innings, Columbus hit a two-run double with two outs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Iowa retook the lead in the seventh, courtesy of a solo home run by Christian Bethancourt and an RBI double by James Triantos to jump back in front 4-2.

The I-Cubs extended their lead in the eighth inning, after Chas McCormick walked in a run, before Bethancourt hit a two-run double down the left field line to extend the Cubs lead to 7-2.

Columbus responded in the bottom half of the inning with a three-run home run to pull back within two runs at 7-5.

After securing the first out of the ninth inning with a diving 4-3 putout by Triantos, Columbus hit a solo home run to pull within a run at 7-6. With the go ahead and winning runs on first and second base, Gabe Klobosits induced a line out to left field for the second out of the inning before Pedro Rámirez made a sliding catch down the third base line to get the final out and secure the Iowa victory.

Iowa will go for the series victory as they wrap up their six game series against Columbus on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.