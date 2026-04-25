April 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (12-12) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (15-10)

April 25 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (1-2, 9.18) vs. RHP Davis Daniel (3-1, 3.42)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set to play the fifth of a six-game series at Principal Park today...right-hander Connor Noland is set to make his fifth start of the season and just his second at Principal Park...right-hander Davis Daniel is scheduled to start for Louisville.

FALLING IN EXTRAS: The I-Cubs fell to the Louisville Bats by a 5-4 score last night in 11 innings...Jonathon Long led the I-Cubs offense as he had four hits, a double and an RBI...Owen Miller also had two hits for Iowa...Trent Thornton made his first outing for Iowa and worked 2.0 scoreless innings...Phil Maton made his first appearance on rehab assignment and pitched a scoreless inning and Jace Beck tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

MORE RUNS: The I-Cubs scored a season-high 15 runs on 14 hits in their win Wednesday...marked the most runs by the club since they plated 15 runs on June 27, 2025 vs. Columbus.

HOT START: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray Jr. snapped his hit streak at seven games yesterday, but hit .520 (13-for-25) with four doubles and four RBI during that span...B.J. ranks among International League leaders in OPS (5th, 1.035), slugging percentage (T-8th, .595) and batting average (9th, .338).

ON THE BUMP: Iowa Cubs' catcher Casey Opitz took the ball to pitch in extra innings last night...he became the first position player to pitch in a game since outfielder Parker Chavers did on Aug. 14, 2025 vs. Worcester...Opitz tossed 2.0 innings and allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits and suffered the loss.

WOW, THAT WAS FAST: Thursday's game took just two hours and seven minutes...marked the fastest nine inning game by the I-Cubs since another two hour and seven minute game on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis...Iowa played two games under two hours last season, one on Sept. 19 vs. Toledo (1:59) and another on June 15 vs. Louisville (1:55).

ONE-NIL: The Iowa Cubs dropped Thursday's game to Louisville by a 1-0 score...the last I-Cubs 1-0 decision came on a win on Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo...Iowa last lost a 1-0 mark at Nashville on June 22, 2025.

HISTORY: Infielder Pedro Ramírez had a day to remember Wednesday as he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI...the eight RBI matched a franchise record, done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marks the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley...Ramírez ranks among International League leaders in RBI (1st, 28), total bases (1st, 60), extra-base hits (T-1st, 15), hits (T-2nd, 30), runs scored (T-2nd, 20), OPS (3rd, .1.039), home runs (T-3rd, 7) and slugging percentage (4th, .645).

JONNY LONG BALL: Cubs' 2025 minor league player of the year Jonathon Long tallied his first four hit game since June 20, 2025 at Nashville...Long joins Pedro Ramírez and James Triantos as the only Iowa Cubs with four-hit efforts this season.

EXTRA, EXTRA: The I-Cubs fell to 1-2 in extra innings last night...Iowa went to extra innings in the first game of a doubleheader vs. Omaha on April 10 in a 6-4 loss and won a 11-10 decision in 10 innings on April 16 at Columbus.

CHAS: Outfielder Chas McCormick went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a double Wednesday...McCormick has reached base safely in his last 13 games, tied for the longest by an I-Cub this season with Justin Dean (13)...Chas has also scored a run in eight straight games which is the fourth-longest in the IL this season and longest by an Iowa Cub since Owen Caissie scored in eight straight from June 6-13, 2025...no I-Cub has scored a run in nine straight contests since Brennen Davis did so in 11 straight contests from May 9-21, 2024 (11).







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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