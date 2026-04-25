Bats Shut out in 5-0 Iowa Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats were shutout with limited offense on Saturday afternoon, losing to the Iowa Cubs 5-0 in the penultimate game of the series. Despite multi-hit performances from Noelvi Marte and Michael Toglia, the Bats finished with just five hits as a team.

After tossing a season-high seven scoreless innings in his last outing, Davis Daniel (L, 3-2) quickly let up two runs on three hits in the first inning to give the I-Cubs an early lead. An inning later, he gave up two more runs after Iowa quickly loaded the bases with their first three batters and took a 4-0 lead before Daniel could escape.

Through the first five innings, the Bats recorded just three hits with two of those coming from Marte. He as recorded a hit in every Bats game he's played in since activated on 4/15. The Cubs had no trouble scoring themselves, tacking on another run in the fifth with a solo home run off of Daniel to make it 5-0. Daniel went five innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Julian Garcia relieved Daniel in the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout. The Bats followed suit with getting two runners in scoring position in the next inning, but couldn't convert to get their first runs on the board. Garcia continued his impressive outing in the bottom half of the inning, fanning two more batters in a clean inning. Luis Mey also finished the eighth with a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The Bats went down in three straight batters in the ninth to solidify the 5-0 Iowa shutout victory.

Next Game: Sunday, April 26, 2:08 p.m. E.T. at Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats Pitcher TBA vs. I-Cubs RHP Paul Campbell (0-1, 8.31)







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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