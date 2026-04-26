Dunn and Company Secure Double-Header Split

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds hooked up for two games on Saturday night at Truist Field. Nashville claimed the opener 12-5, but Charlotte bounced back with a 16-6 blowout in Game Two.

The Sounds used a Grand Slam in the top of the first inning and a four-run third frame to build a 9-1 lead. Jarred Kelenic and Austin Hays hit back-to-back Home Runs for Charlotte in the bottom of the third and gave the Knights some life - Kelenic has now homered in four of his last five games.

Unfortunately, the deficit was too steep and the Knights turned their attention towards the second leg of the twin bill.

Charlotte capitalized on a Nashville error and plated two runs in the first inning. In the second, the Knights exploded for seven more runs and led 9-1 after two. The bats continued to click with three runs in the fourth and four more runs in the seventh.

Ryan Galanie homered, Oliver Dunn went 3-for-5, and Mario Camilletti finished 3-for-4 with a walk. All nine Knights starters finished with at least one base hit. Riley Gowens was credited with the win, his first career victory at the triple-A level.

Both teams are back in action on Sunday afternoon with the series finale set for 1:05pm ET. A Knights win would move Charlotte back above .500 on the season.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.