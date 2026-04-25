Gonzalez Puts on a Show in Knights' 11-9 Win

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights outslugged the Nashville Sounds on Friday night in front of more than 8,200 fans at Truist Field. Jacob Gonzalez belted a pair of three-run home runs and the Knights took care of business by a final score of 11-9.

Gonzalez's blasts were part of a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that included a career-high seven RBI. Jarred Kelenic and Michael Turner also hit Home Runs for the Knights.

Charlotte fell behind 5-2 in the third inning but rallied to score the game's next six runs. After Nashville pushed one across in the sixth, Gonzalez clubbed his second round-tripper to push the Knights advantage to 11-6.

The Sounds made things interesting with two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth; however, Wikelman Gonzalez would not be denied his first save of the season. Gonzalez pitched the final 2.1 frames and struck out six batters.

The Charlotte pitching staff as a whole tallied 16 strikeouts, their highest total in a game this season. Ben Peoples continued his dominant start to the campaign with another scoreless relief appearance.

The Knights have now won three straight and sit only 1.5 games back of first place in the International League's East division. Charlotte will look to extend their win streak with a double-header on tap for Saturday. Game one of the DH is set to begin at 4:05pm ET.







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

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