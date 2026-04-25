Jacksonville's Four-Run Second Inning Sends Stripers to 6-3 Loss
Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-13) scored four runs in the second inning and never trailed in a 6-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (16-9) on Friday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers still lead the series 3-1.
Decisive Plays: Home runs by Kemp Alderman (3) and Jared Serna (1) off Lucas Braun (L, 1-1) opened up a 4-0 lead for Jacksonville in the top of the second. Jose Azocar homered (2) in the bottom of the second and Brewer Hicklen singled and scored on a wild pitch in the third to whittle Gwinnett's deficit to 4-2. In the sixth, the Jumbo Shrimp went up 6-2 on an RBI fielder's choice from Maximo Acosta and RBI single from Matthew Etzel. In the ninth, Ben Gamel doubled and scored on a single by Luke Willams, but the Stripers' comeback ended there.
Key Contributors: Azocar (1-for-3, homer, RBI) and Williams (1-for-4, RBI) drove in two of Gwinnett's three runs, while Hicklen (2-for-4, run) had the Stripers' only multi-hit game. Robby Snelling (W, 2-1) pitched 5.0 innings (2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO) and Serna went 2-for-4 (homer, 3 RBIs) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Noteworthy: Jim Jarvis walked in the fifth inning to extend his International League-best on-base streak to 24 games. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy started at DH and went 0-for-4.
Next Game (Saturday, April 25): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's game two of Georgia Peaches Weekend presented by The Long Drink Company. The first 1,750 fans will receive a Peaches Replica Jersey courtesy of Eric Sterling Law Firm. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.
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