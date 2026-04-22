Stripers Claim Victory Despite Being No-Hit by Jacksonville
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (14-8) were held hitless by Jacksonville's Braxton Garrett on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field, but the two runs they scratched out in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in a 2-0 win over the Jumbo Shrimp (11-11). Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' right-hander Spencer Strider struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless, one-hit innings in a no-decision.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers capitalized on one erratic inning from Garrett (L, 0-1) to take a 2-0 lead. In the sixth, both Brewer Hicklen and Jim Jarvis were hit by pitches. On a wild pitch to rehabbing Braves catcher Sean Murphy, Hicklen scored all the way from second base and dove in ahead of catcher Joe Mack's tag to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, a pickoff error by Garrett put Jarvis at third and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Nacho Alvarez Jr. Jacksonville managed just one hit all game, Mack's leadoff single against Strider in the fourth.
Key Contributors: Strider, Victor Medeiros (W, 1-0), Javy Guerra (H, 2), and Rolddy Muñoz (S, 1) combined on a one-hitter, Gwinnett's third shutout this season. Alvarez Jr. (0-for-2, sac fly, RBI) had the game's only RBI. Garrett turned in a complete game no-hitter (8.0 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 HB, 3 BB, 6 SO) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett was no-hit for the fourth time in franchise history (first since game one of a doubleheader on July 5, 2019 vs. Durham) but won for the first time in those four games. Jim Jarvis walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. In five career games with the Stripers dating back to 2021, Strider is 1-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, and .111 BAA.
Next Game (Wednesday, April 22): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 11:05 a.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's the Stripers' first Education Day of 2026 as schools from across Gwinnett County and beyond come to Gwinnett Field for a fun and educational morning game. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Garrett No-Hits Stripers, But Jumbo Shrimp Lose 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Claim Victory Despite Being No-Hit by Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Game Notes - April 21, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Volpe Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Jeferson Quero Homers, Adds Three RBI in Win over Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Gonzalez Goes Deep in Education Day Defeat - Charlotte Knights
- Durham Bulls Announce Renewal of Long-Standing Partnership with PNC Bank, Recognize Small Businesses - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 21 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins' Morel Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Omaha Storm Chasers Award 21st Annual Jackie Robinson Scholarships - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Louisville - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Claim Victory Despite Being No-Hit by Jacksonville
- Homestand Highlights: "Georgia Peaches Weekend" Returns as Stripers Host Jacksonville
- Stripers Battle Bee Swarm, Fall Late in 6-5 Loss to Memphis
- Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy to Join Gwinnett on Tuesday
- León's 11th-Inning Single Sends Stripers to Victory over Memphis