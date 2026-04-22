Stripers Claim Victory Despite Being No-Hit by Jacksonville

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (14-8) were held hitless by Jacksonville's Braxton Garrett on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field, but the two runs they scratched out in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in a 2-0 win over the Jumbo Shrimp (11-11). Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' right-hander Spencer Strider struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless, one-hit innings in a no-decision.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers capitalized on one erratic inning from Garrett (L, 0-1) to take a 2-0 lead. In the sixth, both Brewer Hicklen and Jim Jarvis were hit by pitches. On a wild pitch to rehabbing Braves catcher Sean Murphy, Hicklen scored all the way from second base and dove in ahead of catcher Joe Mack's tag to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, a pickoff error by Garrett put Jarvis at third and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Nacho Alvarez Jr. Jacksonville managed just one hit all game, Mack's leadoff single against Strider in the fourth.

Key Contributors: Strider, Victor Medeiros (W, 1-0), Javy Guerra (H, 2), and Rolddy Muñoz (S, 1) combined on a one-hitter, Gwinnett's third shutout this season. Alvarez Jr. (0-for-2, sac fly, RBI) had the game's only RBI. Garrett turned in a complete game no-hitter (8.0 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 HB, 3 BB, 6 SO) for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett was no-hit for the fourth time in franchise history (first since game one of a doubleheader on July 5, 2019 vs. Durham) but won for the first time in those four games. Jim Jarvis walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. In five career games with the Stripers dating back to 2021, Strider is 1-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, and .111 BAA.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 22): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 11:05 a.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's the Stripers' first Education Day of 2026 as schools from across Gwinnett County and beyond come to Gwinnett Field for a fun and educational morning game. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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