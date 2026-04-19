Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy to Join Gwinnett on Tuesday
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that pitcher Spencer Strider and catcher Sean Murphy will continue their rehab assignments with the Stripers on Tuesday, April 21. Both are expected to start that night's 6:05 p.m. game vs. Jacksonville at Gwinnett Field.
Strider, on the Braves' 15-day injured list since March 25 with a left oblique muscle strain, began his rehab assignment with High-A Rome on April 16 and made one start vs. Jersey Shore (ND, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO, 50 pitches/27 strikes).
The 27-year-old Strider is set to rehab with Gwinnett for the second straight season. While recovering from right UCL surgery last year, he made three starts for the Stripers, going 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and .111 BAA. Including one relief outing during his Triple-A debut in 2021, Strider is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and .122 BAA in four career games (3 starts) with Gwinnett.
Murphy, on the Braves' 10-day injured list since March 25 following surgery to repair his right hip labrum, began his rehab assignment with Rome on April 14 and played in three games, batting .000 (0-for-5).
The 31-year-old Murphy will begin his third career rehab assignment with the Stripers. He played in four games with the club in 2024 while out with a strained left oblique, and three games in 2025 while working his way back from a left ribcage fracture. In seven career games with Gwinnett, he's batting .250 (7-for-28) with one double, three home runs, six RBIs, and an .883 OPS.
Tickets for Tuesday's game are sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.
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