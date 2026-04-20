Redbirds Sting Stripers with Eighth-Inning Comeback, Pace International League
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 6-5 win on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis trailed by a run entering the bottom of the eighth. Catcher Leo Bernal smacked a solo home run to left to lead off the inning and tie the game. The Redbirds took the lead with a shortstop César Prieto sacrifice fly. Bernal finished the win 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.
Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins made his fourth MLB Rehab Start on Sunday afternoon. The outing was cut short by a 53-minute bee delay in the top of the fourth inning. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three in 3.1 innings.
Max Rajcic (2-1) tossed the only scoreless appearance by a Memphis pitcher. The righty stranded the tying run in scoring position and lead run at first base with a game-ending lineout to first. Memphis improved to 10-0 when leading after eight innings this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, April 19 to wrap up a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
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