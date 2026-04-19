Big Durham Seventh Spoils Povich Stellar Start

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Durham, NC - The Norfolk Tides (8-13) fell 6-3 to the Durham Bulls (8-13) Sunday afternoon at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, splitting the series. Cade Povich (0-1, 5.40) allowed one run on three hits and two walks behind a career-high-tying 10 strikeouts. Norfolk starters recorded 10 strikeouts three times this week (Nestor German 4/16, Brandon Young 4/18, Povich). Jhonkensy Noel (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) delivered a 442-foot, go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning. Creed Willems (2-3, BB, R) would reach base three times, while also tallying two of Norfolk's three hits. Andrew Kittredge (0-1, 16.62) got roughed up in his fifth rehab appearance with the Tides, only going 0.2 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with two strikeouts.

Norfolk returns home to begin a six-game series with the Memphis Redbirds starting Tuesday, April 21, at 6:35 PM at Harbor Park. Norfolk dropped five of six to the Redbirds from March 31 to April 5 earlier this season.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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