Bats Escape Trouble in Ninth, Take Series with 2-1 Win over Toledo

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats needed just one inning of scoring to claim the series win against the Toledo Mud Hens, defeating them 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field to take their second series this season. It also marked the first time the Bats have won a series against Toledo since a shortened 4-1 series win in May of 2024.

Davis Daniel (W, 3-1) earned the start after earning a series-opening win in the Bats' 18-4 domination over the Mud Hens on Tuesday night. He continued that dominance into today, tossing 7.0 innings and only allowing 3 hits and 1 walk with eight strikeouts. It's the first time a Bats starter has both pitched in and finished the seventh inning this season, and did so in 89 pitches. With his third win today, Daniel also leads all Bats starters in wins.

JJ Bleday broke open the scoring for the Bats, cracking a two-run home run in the bottom of the first off of Toledo starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (L, 0-2). His fifth home run of the season scored Noelvi Marte, who opened the hitting for the Bats by lining a double to center field. Bleday also continues his 19-game on-base streak, which began in the third game of the season. The Bats went empty for the rest of the inning and held a 2-0 lead.

Lyon Richardson relieved Daniel in the eighth and delivered another impressive outing from the bullpen, retiring three straight batters with a strikeout. Richardson continues his streak of not allowing an earned run since the beginning of the season and 12.1 total innings of action.

Luis Mey (SV, 1) replaced Richardson in the ninth but quickly gave up two hits to put the Bats' lead in peril. A sacrifice fly plated a run across for the Mud Hens, and a ground out got the second out of the inning. However, Mey hurled a breaking ball with a full count and forced a swing and a miss, securing the Bats' 2-1 win and his first save of the season.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 21, 8:08 p.m. E.T. at Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (0-1, 18.00) vs. Cubs RHP Paul Campbell (0-0, 4.50)







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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