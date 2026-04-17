Bats Surrender First Game in Series with 10-5 Loss against Toledo

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats surrendered an early lead on Thursday night, losing against the Toledo Mud Hens for their first loss of the series. Jose Franco (L, 0-1) struggled in his return to Louisville, while Toledo outlasted home runs from JJ Bleday and Ivan Johnson.

The Mud Hens got aggressive on offense in the second, plating four runs after a few ground balls that snuck through the Bats defense. Bleday responded in the bottom half, crushing a two-run home run to right field to cut the lead. However, Toledo came back with their own response, as Corey Julks plated two runs on a double to take a 6-2 lead after three innings.

Darren McCaughan relieved Franco in the fourth, ending Franco's line at 3.0 innings with six runs, seven hits, and three strikeouts. McCaughan conceded a run of his own with two outs in the inning, allowing a double and single respectively to give Toledo a 7-2 lead. He settled into the next two innings well, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

Bleday tacked on another RBI in the sixth, lining a double down the line to score Edwin Arroyo. The Bats threatened with two runners in scoring position, but Toledo outfielder Max Clark made a spectacular diving catch off a Francisco Urbaez line drive to end the inning.

The Mud Hens continued the momentum into the seventh, plating another run off of McCaughan to end his night after 3.0 innings. Hagen Danner let up two more runs credited to McCaughan, but worked himself out of a bases loaded jam to limit the score to 10-3. Johnson continued his hot streak at the plate, muscling a two-run home run to make it 10-5 in the bottom half of the inning.

Yunior Marte and Zach Maxwell each tossed scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, but the Bats ran out of offense to take their first loss to Toledo.

Next Game: Friday, April 17, 6:35 p.m. E.T. Vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-1, 6.94) vs. Mud Hens RHP Dylan File (0-0, 8.22)

Promos: Friday night's game will be our Derby 152 night, featuring photos with the Kentucky Derby Trophy, Gametime Happy Hour and Margarita Madness at the ballpark.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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