Sounds Hold off Late WooSox Push in Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville held off a late WooSox rally and earned a 5-3 win on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds piled up a season-high five extra base hits in the win, including a pair of doubles by Luis Lara as the Brewers no. 12-rated prospect collected his second straight three-hit game and fifth overall of the season.

Worcester jumped out to the early lead with the help of a pair of two-out walks issued by Logan Henderson. The Brewers no. 7-rated prospect also allowed a RBI single before getting out of the opening half inning with a strikeout. Nashville's bats immediately picked him up when Jett Williams started the home half of the ballgame with a leadoff triple before scoring on Cooper Pratt's first Triple-A extra-base hit, a RBI double to the opposite field. Henderson proceeded to retire the WooSox in order in the second with a pair of strikeouts before sitting down the first two in the top of the third. The right-hander worked himself out of a little bit of trouble to end his outing after allowing his second hit and a third walk to leave two stranded in his third and final inning of work.

Following a leadoff walk and a Freddy Zamora single in the bottom of the second, Pratt drew a two-out walk to keep the Sounds at the plate. Lara ensured the Sounds wouldn't squander the bases loaded situation with a two RBI single to make it a 3-1 Sounds advantage. That lead grew in the fourth inning when Williams drew a walk and swiped second to put himself in scoring position for Pratt, who made it a multi-hit and RBI game with a single off Jacob Webb. Lara added a multi-hit game of his own, his seventh in 15 games, with a double off the right field wall. Jeferson Quero's sacrifice fly extended the Sounds lead to 5-1 through the fourth.

Joe Corbett worked 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings in relief of Henderson with two strikeouts to help negate two walks issued. Brian Fitzpatrick was called on to get the final out of the top of the fifth and did just that with a three-pitch strikeout of Kristian Campbell to extend his scoreless innings streak to 7.2 IP and seven straight games to begin his season. The Sounds were unable to capitalize on their second bases loaded scoring opportunity of the game following back-to-back hit by pitches and a walk with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Kyle Keller stranded all three Nashville runners with a strikeout and groundout to keep the WooSox deficit to just four runs.

Drew Rom worked himself into trouble with a single allowed to the first batter he faced in the sixth before walking consecutive Worcester batters to load the bases. The Nashville left-hander exchanged a run for an out after inducing a ground ball before re-loading the bases with his third walk of the inning. He responded with back-to-back strikeouts to limit the damage to just the lone run and keep it a three-run Sounds advantage.

After a quiet seventh, the WooSox cut into Nashville's lead with a run off of Blake Holub in the top of the eighth. The right-hander looked poised to escape completely unscathed after allowing consecutive singles to start the inning after Braiden Ward grounded into a double play and Matt Thaiss was called out at second for runner interference. However, a flared single over an outstretched Pratt made it 5-3 in favor of Nashville. Will Childers entered the game in relief of Holub and got the final out of the top of the eighth.

Lara made it back-to-back three-hit games with his second double of the game but was left stranded as Childers headed back to the mound in the ninth to face the heart of the WooSox order. He followed a leadoff single with a strikeout before issuing a walk to put runners on first and second. A groundout landed runners on the corners and sent Thaiss to the plate to serve as the potential go-ahead run. After swinging 3-0 and lacing a ball just foul with home run distance, Childers got him to pop out to Williams in foul territory down the third base line to secure his third save of the season and preserve Nashville's 5-3 win.

The Sounds will look to make it three straight wins to begin the series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

LUIS THE SIXTH: Infielder Luis Lara extended his hit streak to six consecutive games and has tied teammate Tyler Black for the longest hit-streak on the team. Lara went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday night's win against the WooSox and has posted back-to-back 3-hit games in the first two games of the homestand. Lara was the first Sound to record two doubles in a game this season and posted a single-season career-high 32 doubles for Double-A Biloxi last season, including six games with two doubles. The Brewers no. 12 prospect is currently ranked third in batting average (.414), tied for third in hits (24), and tied for third in on-base percentage (.500) at the Triple-A level.

MULTI-HIT PRATT-NUM: Shortstop Cooper Pratt tacked on his first career Triple-A multi-RBI game and the second multi-hit game of the season with his first one coming on Opening Night against the Norfolk Tides on March 27. Pratt went 2-for-4, with a double and the two RBI. The Brewers no. 4 prospect posted 12 multi-RBI games with Double-A Biloxi, including a career-high four RBI against Double-A Columbus on August 12, 2025. He notched 25 multi-hit games during the 2025 season with Double-A Biloxi including six three-hit games to tie his career-high.

FITZ-MAGIC: Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick continues to dominate on the mound and is currently tied with Garrett Stallings and Robert Gasser in consecutive scoreless innings tossed with 7.2 while extending his consecutive scoreless appearances to seven, tying Will Childers who also reached seven games after a scoreless appearance as well on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick has not allowed an earned run this season, posting a solid 0.00 ERA in all seven appearances. Last season, he appeared in 13 games for the Sounds and posted a 6.87 ERA, allowing 14 runs on 14 hits in 18.1 innings pitched. Six of the earned runs came in his Triple-A debut (0.2 IP) and the left-hander has allowed just eight runs over his last 19 appearances with Nashville since August 12, 2025.

EXTRA, EXTRA: The Nashville Sounds combined for five extra-base hits in Wednesday's win over Worcester. The trio of top prospects on Nashville's roster in Luis Lara (2 2B), Cooper Pratt (2B), and Jett WIlliams (3B) combined for four of the five while Eddys Leonard, who leads the team with eight XBH chipped in with a double. The Sounds offense had 24 games of at least five XBH during the 2025 season, including a season-high 10 on April 20, 2025, on the road in Charlotte.

WALK IT OUT: The Sounds pitching staff allowed a season-high 11 walks to get on base in Wednesday night's win, including three each from starter Logan Henderson and Drew Rom. The last time Nashville's pitching staff allowed 11+ walks in a single game was back on April 28, 2019, against the Iowa Cubs when they allowed 15 walks to reach base.







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