'Pigs Bats Stymied in Loss to Saints
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Saint Paul, Minnesota - Steward Berroa went deep for the second time this week but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-8) could not muster any offense outside of his homer as they fell to the St. Paul Saints (7-10) 5-1 on Thursday night at CHS Field.
The Saints got on the board first for a second straight night, plating two in the third off 'Pigs starter Alan Rangel (2-1). Alan Roden roped a two-out RBI single and then scored later in the frame on an Orlando Arcia infield knock. These were the only two runs Rangel allowed in the game, as he worked around six hits and four walks, striking out five in the tough luck loss.
Berroa's longball came as an immediate answer as he homered to kick off the fourth, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
That was the only run the 'Pigs got in the game however. The Saints tacked on three insurance runs down the stretch as they plated two in the sixth on a Kaelen Culpepper RBI double and another Roden RBI single before Aaron Sabato singled home a run in the seventh.
Connor Prielipp (1-0) started for the Saints and punched out eight over five innings, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk to earn the victory.
The 'Pigs and Saints will tee it up again on Friday, April 17th when Connor Gillispie gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Zebby Matthews for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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