Stripers Tie for First Place with 4-2 Extra-Inning Win in Memphis

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-6) saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the bottom of the ninth inning but scored twice to go up for good in the top of the 10th, beating the Memphis Redbirds (12-6) 4-2 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. With the win, their 12th in the last 15 games, the Stripers are tied with the Redbirds for first place in the International League.

Decisive Plays: For the second straight game, it was Chadwick Tromp who got the Stripers' offense going. His two-run home run (2) to the grass hill in left field gave Gwinnett a 2-0 lead in the second inning. That lead held all the way until the ninth, when Bligh Madris blasted a game-tying two-run homer (3) off Austin Pope. The Stripers quickly responded in the 10th, getting an RBI single from Luke Williams and RBI double from Jose Azocar to go up 4-2. In the bottom of the 10th, Pope (W, 1-0) got his revenge, stranding the tying runs on base to end the game.

Key Contributors: Carlos Carrasco (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO), Hunter Stratton (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) and Dylan Dodd (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) combined on 8.0 scoreless frames for the Stripers. Tromp (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Azocar (2-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI) led the Gwinnett offense. For Memphis, Madris went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 3-0 in extra-inning contests this season. Carrasco's eight strikeouts were his most in an outing since he fanned 11 with the New York Mets on September 15, 2022 vs. Pittsburgh. With a seventh-inning single, Jim Jarvis extended his on-base streak to 18 games and his hitting streak to nine games. Tromp is now alone in eighth place on Gwinnett's career RBI list with 129, surpassing Todd Cunningham (127 RBIs from 2013-15).

Next Game (Friday, April 17): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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