Stripers Tie for First Place with 4-2 Extra-Inning Win in Memphis
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-6) saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the bottom of the ninth inning but scored twice to go up for good in the top of the 10th, beating the Memphis Redbirds (12-6) 4-2 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. With the win, their 12th in the last 15 games, the Stripers are tied with the Redbirds for first place in the International League.
Decisive Plays: For the second straight game, it was Chadwick Tromp who got the Stripers' offense going. His two-run home run (2) to the grass hill in left field gave Gwinnett a 2-0 lead in the second inning. That lead held all the way until the ninth, when Bligh Madris blasted a game-tying two-run homer (3) off Austin Pope. The Stripers quickly responded in the 10th, getting an RBI single from Luke Williams and RBI double from Jose Azocar to go up 4-2. In the bottom of the 10th, Pope (W, 1-0) got his revenge, stranding the tying runs on base to end the game.
Key Contributors: Carlos Carrasco (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO), Hunter Stratton (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) and Dylan Dodd (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) combined on 8.0 scoreless frames for the Stripers. Tromp (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Azocar (2-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI) led the Gwinnett offense. For Memphis, Madris went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 3-0 in extra-inning contests this season. Carrasco's eight strikeouts were his most in an outing since he fanned 11 with the New York Mets on September 15, 2022 vs. Pittsburgh. With a seventh-inning single, Jim Jarvis extended his on-base streak to 18 games and his hitting streak to nine games. Tromp is now alone in eighth place on Gwinnett's career RBI list with 129, surpassing Todd Cunningham (127 RBIs from 2013-15).
Next Game (Friday, April 17): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Jumbo Shrimp Slip by Charlotte for Fourth Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Tie for First Place with 4-2 Extra-Inning Win in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Explosive Offense from the Hens Earns Them a Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Leftorium: Prielipp and Rojas Dominate on Mound in 5-1 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Dropped by Barrero, Tides - Durham Bulls
- Smith and Romo Shine in Tight Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Smith and Romo Shine in Tight Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- 'Pigs Bats Stymied in Loss to Saints - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Barrero's Career Night Leads Tides In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds, WooSox Suspended Thursday Night - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox-Sounds Suspended Thursday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Surrender First Game in Series with 10-5 Loss against Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Rain - Syracuse Mets
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons and Rochester Rained out Thursday, Will Play Two Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats' Game Time on Saturday, April 18 Moved to 1:05 PM - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Wins at Columbus in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- New Look as the Clippers Play Extras Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Bulls and Biogen Team up to Celebrate 'America 250' with Triangle Community - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 16, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 16 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Hold off Late WooSox Push in Win - Nashville Sounds
- April 26: First 'Dog Day' of the Season Includes Postgame Dogs Walk the Bases - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Tie for First Place with 4-2 Extra-Inning Win in Memphis
- Stripers Break out in Seventh, Rout Memphis 10-3
- Stripers' Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Memphis
- Jarvis Jolts Stripers to Series Finale Win over Sounds, 5-1
- Stripers Walk off Nashville for Second Straight Night, Win 4-3 in 10th