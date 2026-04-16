SWB Game Notes - April 16, 2026

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-7) @ Syracuse Mets (8-9)

April 16, 2026 | Game 18 | Away Game 12 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-1, 3.38) vs #6 RH Jack Wenninger (0-1, 1.00)

Lagrange (4/11-1 vs DUR): 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 8 SO, 76 P (39 S) [Bulls, 4-2]

Wenninger (4/8-1 @ BUF): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 85 P (50 S) [Bisons, 2-0]

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (April 15, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 4-1 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Yankees' #3 Elmer Rodriguez struck out six over 5.2 scoreless innings for his first Triple-A win, and Ernesto Martinez Jr. homered and drove in two to pace the win.

With two down in the top of the first, Max Schumann walked and scored on a Spencer Jones double for the early 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

Martinez Jr. started the top of the second inning with a home run to left, his second homer of the series and fourth of the year, to extend the advantage.

Seth Brown led off the seventh with a double. Martinez Jr.'s single plated Brown and extended the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 3-0. The Mets loaded the bases against Brad Hanner with one out in the bottom of the inning, but the reliever struck out Hayden Senger and induced a foul popout from Jackson Cluff to end the threat.

Nick Morabito broke up the RailRiders' shutout bid in the eighth with a solo home run.

Schuemann reached on an error to start the ninth, stole second and third, and scored on an errant throw to cap the scoring at 4-1.

Rodriguez (1-1) struck out six in the victory, walking two, and hitting one. Carson Coleman pitched a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts for his first Triple-A save. Christian Scott (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first two runs on a pair of hits.

NEWS & NOTES

ELMER'S THE GLUE - The Yankees #3 prospect made his third start of the season last night, bringing down his season earned run average to 1.15. The right-hander has gone at least 5.0 innings in all of his outings, pitching a high of 5.2 frames yesterday. It was his first shutout outing allowing just two hits and two walks while recording a season-high six strikeouts. Rodríguez is currently on the Yankees 40-man roster.

HE'S AN ANGEL - SWB reliever Angel Chivilli was recalled by New York yesterday for a potential debut for the Yankees. He was the most impressive bullpen pitcher early on for the RailRiders. In 8.1 innings of work, the right-hander has not allowed a run of any kind to score. He has let up just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine. The 23-year-old was traded to New York from Colorado for first baseman T. J. Rumfield after originally being signed by the Rockies in 2018.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the team with 19 runs batted in, which is tied with Michael Chavis of Louisville for the most in the International League. He has three home runs and has scored a dozen times on his own. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

HIGH HEAT - Yankees #2 Carlos Lagrange impressed in his last start on April 11 in game one of the doubleheader against Durham. The 22-year-old averaged 100.5 miles per hour with his fastball and topped out at 102.4 mph. Lagrange, who is the 79th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, holds a 3.38 earned run average in 10.2 innings. Tonight will mark his first start outside of a doubleheader day.

ON THE MOVE - SWB swiped a four bases yesterday to total 24 on the season. This is fourth most in all of Triple-A to the league-leading Durham Bulls with 40. Jasson Domínguez leads the team with eight this summer while Duke Ellis is just behind recording five steals. Nine players on the RailRiders have notched at least one.

ENERGETIC ERNESTO - RailRiders Ernesto Martinez Jr has had a hot start to the week at Syracuse. Martinez has hit home runs in back-to-back games to total four runs batted in. He has recorded four hits in eight at-bats. The 26-year-old is hitting .293 on the season with four long balls and five other extra base hits.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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