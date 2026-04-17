Bisons and Rochester Rained out Thursday, Will Play Two Friday

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings were postponed on Thursday night due to inclement weather that rendered the field at ESL Ballpark unplayable.

The two teams are scheduled to make up the game on Friday as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. They will play two seven-inning games with at least a 30-minute break in between games.

Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 4:00 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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