April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the third of a six-game series at Huntington Park today...left-hander Matthew Boyd is set to make his first appearance of the season for Iowa on Major League rehab...left-hander Ryan Webb is set to start for Columbus.

CLIPPED: After the Iowa Cubs won the series opener over the Clippers on Tuesday, they fell to Columbus Wednesday night... Casey Opitz led the I-Cubs offense as he went 2-for-3 with two RBI... Ben Cowles, B.J. Murray, and James Triantos also had two hits apiece...after opening up a 4-0 lead, Iowa allowed nine unanswered runs, including surrendering four home runs.

Strike Three: In the first two games of the series versus Columbus, Iowa batters have struck out 26 times...over the last five games combined, Iowa has struck out a total of 63 times, ranking ninth most in the International League.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Despite going hitless in last nights game, 11 of 16 hits from the Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ram iÃÂrez have gone for extra bases thisseason...he is batting .326 (15-for-46) in ten April games...RamiÃÂrez ranks among International League leaders in extra-base hits (3rd, 10), total bases (7th, 36), and RBI (5th, 14) ... RamiÃÂrez was named to the MLB Pipeline All Prospect Team for April 2nd-12th after batting .313/.371/.688 (10- for-32) with three home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles, and three stolen bases.

THE JAG: Kevin Alc aÃÂ ntara is currently leading the International League in home runs (7), second in extra-base hits (11), and second in total bases (38)...in the month of April he is batting .232, (10-for-43) with five home runs and ten RBI.

RAKING YANG: Eric Yang has hit safely in all five games he has played with an at-bat this season...Yang is batting .500 (8-for-16) with one double, one home run and five RBI.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long batted .235 (4-for-17) after four games in March is since batting .319 (15-for-47) in 12 April games...in his last nine games, Long is batting .343 (12-for-35) with three doubles, a triple, five RBI and six multi-hit efforts.

LIVIN' BY THE LONG BALL: The I-Cubs have been living and dying by the long ball during the early season... The Iowa offense currently ranks second in theInternational League in home runs with 27. However, the Iowa pitching staff has also surrendered 25 home runs, tied for second most allowed.

J. DEAN: Despite hitting just .188 (9- for-48) on the season, outfielder Justin Dean has reached base in 13 consecutive games dating back to Opening Night... Dean has tallied nine hits but leads the team with 11 walks...he is batting .307 (8-for-26) off starting pitchers and .045 (1-for-22) off relievers.

HOMER HAPPY: After the I-Cubs snapped their homer streak at 11 games in the game two of the doubleheader Friday night, they have only hit home runs in two of their last four games...The streak is currently the longest such streak in the International League this season, ahead of second place Louisville (9)...it is the club's longest streak since they homered in 12 straight on June 25-July 8, 2025... Iowa is second in all of Triple-A with 27 home runs, sitting behind Louisville (31).

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs played their opening series this season against Columbus at Principal Park...Iowa went 1-2 and but each team scored 13 runs in the series... they are now 2-3 on the season against the Clippers going into today's game.

JAMES TRI: Infielder James Triantos is batting .333 (16-for-48) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and four multi- hit efforts in 12 April games...on April 2,Triantos tallied his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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