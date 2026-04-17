Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets, scheduled for 6:35 P.M. at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to rain. The RailRiders and Mets will play a single game on Friday, April 17, starting at 6:35 P.M., and a twinbill on April 18, beginning at 12:35 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues this road trip through Sunday and returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 21, to open a two-week homestand against the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10-7







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.