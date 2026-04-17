Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets, scheduled for 6:35 P.M. at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to rain. The RailRiders and Mets will play a single game on Friday, April 17, starting at 6:35 P.M., and a twinbill on April 18, beginning at 12:35 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues this road trip through Sunday and returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 21, to open a two-week homestand against the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
10-7
International League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Rain - Syracuse Mets
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons and Rochester Rained out Thursday, Will Play Two Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats' Game Time on Saturday, April 18 Moved to 1:05 PM - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Wins at Columbus in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- New Look as the Clippers Play Extras Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Bulls and Biogen Team up to Celebrate 'America 250' with Triangle Community - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 16, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 16 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Hold off Late WooSox Push in Win - Nashville Sounds
- April 26: First 'Dog Day' of the Season Includes Postgame Dogs Walk the Bases - Buffalo Bisons
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