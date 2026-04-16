Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 16 vs. Buffalo

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (8-9) vs. Rochester Plates (9-8)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Grant Rogers (0-2, 8.71) vs. RHP Luis Perales (0-2, 3.68)

RED WINGS>BUFFALO WINGS: Coming off a tough Tuesday night loss, the Rochester Red Wings (9-8) bounced back with a 6-3 win over Buffalo (8-9) on Wednesday afternoon...C RILEY ADAMS delivered the game-winning blow in the bottom of the sixth, a three-run shot over the right-center field wall...on the mound, RHP SETH SHUMAN, RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ, RHP JACK SINCLAIR and RHP EDDY YEAN combined to hold the Bisons scoreless on just two hits across the final 4.2 innings...the Red Wings will face the Bisons for the third time in their six-game set on Thursday evening, playing as the Plates for the second time this season...RHP LUIS PERALES will take the mound for Rochester against Bisons RHP Grant Rogers.

SWEET LUIS: Making his fourth start of the season tonight, RHP LUIS PERALES is coming off his 50th career MiLB appearance (4/10 at LHV) in which he allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits, with three strikeouts and a walk...the Guacara, Venezuela native currently averages 98.8 MPH on his four-seam fastball in 2026, which ranks as the second fastest among all Triple-A starting pitchers (Carlos LaGrange, SWB, 99.1 MPH)...

Tonight will be Perales' 47th career start.

THE AD(D)AMS FAMILY: Former third-round MLB draft pick C RILEY ADAMS clubbed his second homer of the season with a three-run blast in yesterday afternoon's contest...the backstop finished the contest 2-for-4, adding a single earlier in the second inning...with that homer, Adams stands as one of two players in the International League with at least two homers in 20 or fewer at bats this season (LOU INF Ivan Johnson)...

Among all Red Wings in the Nationals era (since 2021, min. 250 AB), Adams is T-4th with 21.5 plate appearances per home run...INF ANDRÉS CHAPARRO leads the way in that category (15.2).

BULLY-PEN: The Red Wings bullpen held Buffalo scoreless on just two hits across the final 4.2 innings of yesterday's win...RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in 1.2 hitless frames to earn his second win of the season, and has now not allowed a hit across his previous three appearances since 4/8 at LHV (5.2 IP)...RHP EDDY YEAN closed things out in the ninth, becoming the first Red Wing to notch two saves in 2026...this marks the first time Rochester relievers have held opponents to two hits or fewer in at least 4.2 innings of work at ESL Ballpark since 6/25/2023 vs. OMA (6.0 IP, 1 H)...

LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA made his first Triple-A start of the season, becoming the 19th pitcher, and 32nd player overall to suit up for the Red Wings in 2026.

DYL OR NO DYL: LSU Product CF DYLAN CREWS hit a sky-high fly ball to right field that carried over the fence for his second 2026 homer...the shot left Crews' bat with a 41 degree launch angle, which is higher than 96% of IL homers this season (15th of 343)...the Florida native finished the game 2-for-4, later adding on a single...in his last 10 games played, Crews is batting .325 (13-for-40) with two homers, three doubles, eight runs scored, six RBI, and a pair of steals.

LEND ME A YO-HAND-Y: 3B YOHANDY MORALES notched a three-hit game in the contest on Wednesday, going 3-for-4 while adding on a pair of runs scored...the 24-year-old has now logged multiple hits in three consecutive games for the seventh time in his MiLB career...over these three games he has eight total hits, which is the most over any three-game stretch in his career...

Morales is now hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a 1.122 OPS across seven day games, and .364 (8-for-22) with a .940 OPS in seven appearances at ESL Ballpark...he is also now just seven at-bats shy of 1,000 in his professional career.

HUMP DAY HEROICS: With the win yesterday afternoon, the Red Wings moved to 3-0 in Wednesday games this season...Rochester ranks among the top five in the International League in several offensive and pitching categories on Wednesday's, including saves (T-1st, 2), home runs (2nd, 6), runs allowed (3rd, 10), SLG (3rd, .495), batting average (4th, .274), OPS (4th, .853), BAA (5th, .194), and hits allowed (5th, 19).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2022: On this day four years ago, Rochester put up 11 runs on 18 hits, in an 11-10 walk-off victory over Buffalo in 10 innings at what was then known as Frontier Field...each of the Red Wings top five hitters notched multiple hits at the plate led by LF JOSH PALACIOS who notched the game-winning hit, and went 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI, two walks and a run scored...1B JAKE NOLL also went deep in the contest, a three-run shot in the third.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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