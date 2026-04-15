Homer Happy Red Wings Power Their Way to Victory over Bisons

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Coming off a tough Tuesday night loss, the Rochester Red Wings (9-8) bounced back with a 6-3 win over Buffalo (8-9) on Wednesday afternoon. C Riley Adams delivered the game-winning blow in the bottom of the sixth, a three-run shot over the right-center field wall. On the mound, RHP Seth Shuman, RHP Julian Fernández, RHP Jack Sinclair and RHP Eddy Yean combined to hold the Bisons scoreless on just two hits across the final 4.2 innings.

The Red Wings wasted no time putting runs on the board in the bottom of the first. After two quick outs, CF Dylan Crews blasted a 382-foot home run into the Red Wings' bullpen in right field. He is the first Red Wing with multiple home runs this season. Buffalo limited the damage to one, sending the ballgame to the second with the score at 1-0 in favor of Rochester.

With one out in the ensuing half-inning, 1B Charles McAdoo singled on a 1-2 pitch. A hard-hit ball by LF Rafael Lantigua in the following at-bat put a pair of runners on base. Both runners then executed a double steal to move to second and third. Next at the plate, 3B Josh Rivera grounded a hard ground ball back to the mound, which resulted in a fielder's choice and an out at third base. With runners on first and second, C Alex Stone ripped a 2-2 changeup down the left field line for a double that allowed Lantigua to score from second and tie the game, 1-1.

Rochester kept the offensive momentum going into the bottom half of the second, when 1B Andrés Chaparro rocketed a home run into the visitor's bullpen at an exit velocity of 106.3 MPH. In the next at-bat, 3B Yohandy Morales singled right over the head of the second baseman. Right after, Riley Adams reached first on a single to left center field, which moved Morales to third. A double play in the next at-bat allowed Morales to score, extending the Wings' lead to 3-1.

The Bisons answered in the top of the third, as RF Yohendrick Piñango dropped down a bunt for a single with one out. After a strikeout, CF RJ Schreck launched a two-run homer into the home bullpen in right for the third long ball of the game by either side, tying the game at three.

After a quiet fourth and fifth, Rochester's offense turned up the heat in the bottom of the sixth. Leading off the inning, Andrés Chaparro worked a four-pitch walk. Yohandy Morales then drove a fastball back at the pitcher, who lost it, allowing Morales to reach first. With two runners on, Riley Adams hit the fourth home run of the game, a three-run shot that traveled 410 feet over the center field fence to give Rochester a 6-3 lead.

The score remained the same through eight innings, and Buffalo came to bat in the top of the ninth in search of three runs. Despite allowing a hit and a walk, Rochester was able to escape the inning unscathed, preserving a 6-3 victory.

Japanese-born LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara took the ball for Rochester, in what was his first Triple-A start of 2026. The southpaw logged 4.1 frames and allowed three earned on six hits, while striking out three and walking one. Seth Shuman entered with one out in the fifth, finished the frame, and covered the sixth without allowing a hit. He struck out one and walked a pair, and handed the ball off to Julian Fernández, who pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts. Jack Sinclair entered in the top of the eighth, allowing only one hit and striking one out. Eddy Yean finished the game for the Wings, striking out and walking one.

C Riley Adams is your Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game. The California native hit the game-winning home run for the Wings in the bottom of the sixth, giving them the late lead, 6-3. Adams also recorded a single and totaled three RBI in the contest. Over his last four games since April 4, the San Diego product has gone 5-for-14 (.357) with a pair of home runs and five RBI.

The Red Wings will face the Bisons for the third time in their six-game set on Thursday evening, playing as the Plates for the second time this season. RHP Luis Perales will take the mound for Rochester against RHP Grant Rogers. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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