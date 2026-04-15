April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (9-6) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (8-8)

April 15 - 5:15 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Paul Campbell (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Logan Allen (1-1, 4.66)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the second of a six-game series at Huntington Park tonight...right-hander Paul Campbell is slated to make his first appearance of the season for Iowa...right-hander Logan Allen is set to start for Columbus.

BACK ON TRACK: The Iowa Cubs got rained out in the series finale vs. Omaha on Sunday but the club earned a 8-1 win over the Clippers on Tuesday... Kevin Alcantara led the I-Cubs offense as he went 2-for-4 with two home runs, and four RBI... Pedro Ramirez added two hits, and two RBI and Christian Bethancourt had an RBI knock...starter Connor Noland earned the win, working 5.0 innings and allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

PROSPECTING: Following the Chicago Cubs' game Saturday, Moises Ballesteros graduated from the prospect list...with Bally's graduation I-Cubs right- handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins is now the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' organization... Wiggins went 3-4 with a 2.19 ERA (19 ER in 78.0 IP) and 97 strikeouts in 19 appearances (18 starts) between Advanced-A South Bend, Double-A Knoxville and Iowa last season.

MASHING: Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB. com) Pedro RamiÃÂrez tallied a double and two RBI last night...11 of Pedro's 16 hits this season have gone for extra bases and he is batting .357 (15-for-42) in nine April games...RamiÃÂrez ranks among International League leaders extra-base hits (2nd, 10), total bases (5th, 36), RBI (5th, 14) and slugging percentage (8th, .632).

THE JAG: Kevin Alcantara continued his scorching hot start to begin the season last night, logging his first multi-home run game, along with a season high four RBI...Alcantara is currently leading the International League in home runs (7), extra-base hits (11), and total bases (38)...in the month of April he is batting .263, (10-for-38) with five home runs and ten RBI

RAKING YANG: Eric Yang has hit safely in all five games he has played with an at-bat this season...Yang is batting .500 (8-for-16) with one double, one home run and five RBI.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long batted .235 (4-for-17) after four games in March is since batting .333 (14-for-42) in 11 April games...in his last eight games, Long is batting .367 (11-for-30) with three doubles, a triple, five RBI and six multi-hit efforts.

WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS: On Sunday, the I-Cubs were rained out vs. Omaha... due to not playing the Storm Chasers again in the first half of the season, the game will not be made up...Iowa are scheduled to play just 73 games at Principal Park this season with the cancelation and the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11.

J. DEAN: Despite hitting just .186 (8- for-43) on the season, outfielder Justin Dean has reached base in 12 consecutive games dating back to Opening Night... Dean has tallied eight hits but leads the team with 11 walks...he is batting .304 (7-for-23) off starting pitchers and .050 (1-for-20) off relievers.

HOMER HAPPY: The I-Cubs snapped their homer streak at 11 games in the game two of the doubleheader Friday night...it is the longest such streak in the International League this season, ahead of second place Louisville (8) and is the club's longest streak since they homered in 12 straight on June 25-July 8, 2025... Iowa leads all of Triple-A with 25 home runs, ahead of next closest Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre (19).

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs played their opening series this season against Columbus at Principal Park...Iowa went 1-2 and but each team scored 13 runs in the series.

JAMES TRI: Infielder James Triantos is batting .333 (15-for-45) with a double, two home runs, nine RBI and four multi- hit efforts in 11 April games...on April 2,Triantos tallied his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.