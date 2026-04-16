Knights Fall to the Jumbo Shrimp 3-2
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights played a solid ballgame on Wednesday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Knights turned a pair of critical double-plays late in the contest and mounted a strong ninth inning rally; however, Charlotte came up one run short in a low-scoring, 3-2 affair.
Duncan Davitt struck out four batters over 2.1 innings in his first start since making his MLB debut last week. Davitt allowed one run to the home team but LaMonte Wade Jr. tied the score with a solo Home Run down the right field line in the top of the fourth.
Jacksonville scraped across a run in the bottom of the fourth even though Tyler Schweitzer did a magnificent job on the mound. Schweitzer struck out five in his 2.2 innings of work.
Once again the Knights rallied to tie the score; this time on a Jacob Gonzalez RBI single in the top of the seventh. The Jumbo Shrimp netted the go-ahead tally on a Knights fielding error in the bottom of the eighth. Despite the miscue, Charlotte's defense was superb overall.
Charlotte put a pair of runners aboard in the top of the ninth, but a flyout ended the threat and ended the contest. Neither team was particularly effective with runners on base. Charlotte went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and Jacksonville finished 2-for-18.
The Knights have now dropped back-to-back games for the first time in over a week and carry a 7-9 record into Thursday's matchup at VyStar Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 7:05pm ET.
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