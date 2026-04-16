Jumbo Shrimp Outlast Knights on Jackie Robinson Day

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp used timely hitting and a lockdown pitching effort to edge the Charlotte Knights 3-2 on Wednesday Night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.

Tied at two in the bottom of the eighth and facing Charlotte (7-9) reliever Garrett Schoenle (L, 0-1), Brian Navarreto reached on a walk and Jesus Bastidas singled, setting up Andrew Pintar, who smashed a fly ball to left field that was dropped by Charlotte left fielder Mario Camilletti, bringing Navarreto in to score to give Jacksonville (9-8) a 3-2 lead.

Jacksonville began the scoring in the second frame when Nathan Martorella walked, Jacob Berry singled and Matthew Etzel provided a run scoring base hit to left field, bringing about Martorella to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 advantage.

Charlotte tied the game in the fourth on a LaMonte Wade Jr. (1) home run down the right field line off Jacksonville starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde, who earned a no decision while allowing just one run over five innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to back-to-back doubles to lead off the frame from Navarreto and Bastidas to lift Jacksonville back to a 2-1 advantage.

The Knights found a way to tie the game once again in the road seventh following two walks to Camilletti and Jason Matthews from Jacksonville reliever Jack Ralston, which set up an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez to score Camilletti and tie the game at two.

Jacksonville's run in the eighth inning gave Cade Gibson (W, 2-0) an opportunity to shut the door in the ninth, which he was able to despite allowing multiple runners on base.

The series continues Thursday with Charlotte lefty Hagen Smith (0-1, 2.00) scheduled to toe the rubber for the Knights.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Thursday set for 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light with $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark as well as Ascension St. Vincents Military Appreciation Night where all active, retired, veterans, former military members and their dependents are provided complimentary tickets (subject to availability). Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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