Jackson's Homer, Three Hits Not Enough in Saints 11-7 Loss to IronPigs

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints offense showed signs of life on Sunday in Toledo scoring eight runs and collecting double-digit hits for just the third time this season. They continued their offensive uprising on Tuesday night behind Alex Jackson's big night. Unfortunately, after turning a 4-0 deficit into a 5-4 lead, they gave up six runs over the final four innings and lost 11-7 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at CHS Field in front of 2,765.

The IronPigs capitalized on a leadoff walk in the first and plated a pair of runs. Sergio Alcántara walked and then advanced to third on a single to left from Steward Berroa. Berroa stole second and Bryan De La Cruz made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly to center as Berroa took third. With two outs, Garrett Stubbs dropped down a bunt single scoring Berroa increasing the lead to 2-0.

The lead was doubled in the third as Felix Reyes led off with a double to right-center. After Garrett Stubbs walked, a two-run double from Liover Peguero gave the IronPigs a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints got on the board. Jackson led off with a double to center, moved to third on a fly out by Tanner Schobel, and scored on a Walker Jenkins groundout cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Saints came storming back in the fourth to take the lead as they loaded the bases with nobody out without a ball leaving the infield. Alan Roden led off with a walk, Gabby Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, and Emmanuel Rodriguez shattered his bat for a single to third. Orlando Arcia's RBI fielder's choice, erasing the runner at third, got the Saints to within 4-2. Kyler Fedko then singled off the glove of a diving Peguero at second, but Rodriguez was thrown out trying to score from second. Jackson made it 4-3 with an RBI single off the glove of Peguero at second, the ball trickled into center as Fedko took third and Jackson went to second on the throw to third. Schobel's grounder then went off the glove of third baseman Christian Cairo for an error that scored a pair of runs giving the Saints a 5-4 lead.

The lead didn't last long as the IronPigs took the lead back for good in the sixth. Carter Kieboom led off the sixth with an infield single to third. That was followed by a two-run homer to left from Cairo, his first of the season, giving the IronPigs a 6-5 lead. Alcántara walked, stole second, and moved to third on a bunt single by Berroa. With two outs Reyes whacked an RBI single into left increasing the lead to 7-5.

Jackson grabbed one back for the Saints in the bottom of the inning with a solo blast off the batter's eye in center, his second of the season, making it 7-6. He finished the night 3-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and three runs scored.

With two outs and nobody on in the seventh the IronPigs increased their lead back to two. Kieboom doubled, Cairo walked, and Alcántara doubled home a run making it 8-6.

Roden struck back for the Saints in the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer to right, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 8-7

In the ninth, Berroa completed a three-hit night with a three-run homer to right-center, his first of the season, putting the game away at 11-7.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at CHS Field on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-0, 7.88) to the mound against IronPigs RHP Bryse Wilson (0-1, 10.57). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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