Storm Chasers Take 2nd Straight against Indians

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Right-hander Eric Cerantola picked up his league-leading 4th save of the season Wednesday afternoon as the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-7) won 6-4 against the Indianapolis Indians (4-13). Omaha catcher Luca Tresh went 2-for-4 with a home run while Elih Marrero had 3 runs batted in to help power the win.

The Storm Chasers were first onto the scoreboard for a 2nd straight game with 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Omaha loaded the bases for Marrero, who connected for a 3-run double before he scored on an error later in the inning, giving the Chasers a 4-0 lead.

The Indians scored a pair of runs in the top of the 4th inning thanks to a 2-run home run from Indianapolis' Esmerlyn Valdez off Omaha starter Luinder Avila to cut the lead to 4-2. The Storm Chasers then turned to Brandon Johnson with 2 outs in the inning to finish the frame.

MLB rehabber Bailey Falter relieved Johnson at the beginning of the 5th inning, but allowed 2 runs on an RBI single and RBI double to tie the score at 4-4.

Omaha right-hander Beck Way took over for the top of the 6th inning and pitched a scoreless frame, then Drew Waters gave the Storm Chasers a 5-4 lead in the bottom half after scoring on a pair of stolen bases and an error.

Way pitched another scoreless frame in the top of the 7th inning, then Cerantola came in for the 8th inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep it 5-4.

The Storm Chasers added an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th inning thanks to a leadoff home run from Tresh, then Cerantola followed with a scoreless top of the 9th inning to earn his 4th save of the year.

The Storm Chasers will look to make it a 3-game win streak at 6:35 P.M. CT on Thursday at Werner Park when they replay the Indians for Game 3 of the 6-game series. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez is expected make his 4th start of the year for Omaha.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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