'Pigs Outslug Saints in Inaugural Meeting in St. Paul

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Saint Paul, Minnesota - Christian Cairo's two run homer in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in an 11-7 slugfest win for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-6) over the St. Paul Saints (5-10) in the first ever meeting between the two teams on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

The 'Pigs started off quickly, plating two in the first on a Bryan De La Cruz sacrifice fly and Garrett Stubbs RBI bunt base hit. They doubled down in the third with two more runs on a Liover Peguero double.

St. Paul got on the board in the third on a Walker Jenkins RBI groundout before rallying for the lead in the fourth. After loading the bases to start the inning, Orlando Arcia grounded into a fielder's choice to plate a run and an Alex Jackson base hit scored another to make it a 4-3 game. With two runners in scoring position, a misplayed groundball by Cairo allowed two runs to score, vaulting the Saints in front.

Cairo made pretty amends, blasting his first homer of the season in the sixth, a two-run shot, jumping the 'Pigs in front for good. They added another run later in the frame on Reyes RBI single.

A solo homer for Jackson got the Saints back within a run in the last of the sixth, but again the 'Pigs answered back as Sergio Alcántara doubled home a run to make it a two-run game again.

Another solo homer for St. Paul, this time from Alan Roden, made it a one-run game in the eighth. Fighting power with power, Steward Berroa put the game to bed for good, belting a three-run shot in the ninth to make it 11-7 'Pigs.

Lou Trivino (3-0) inherited a bases loaded jam in the fourth and struck out back-to-back hitters to escape the jam and ultimately earn the win for the 'Pigs. He allowed a run in his 1.2 innings of work, striking out four.

Trent Baker (2-1) took the loss for the Saints, allowing three runs in an inning of work on four hits and a walk.

The 'Pigs and Saints will tee it up again on Wednesday, April 15th when Bryse Wilson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against John Klein for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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