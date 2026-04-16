Feels Like Summer as Tolentino Ignites Clippers

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - You can feel it in the streets, on a day like this the heat, it feels like summer. On a gorgeous Wednesday evening at Huntington Park, Columbus dominated the visiting Iowa Cubs, 9-4. The Clippers homered four times, led by shortstop Milan Tolentino who went deep twice.

Trailing early, it was right-fielder Stuart Fairchild who got Columbus on the board in the 4th inning when he laced a two-run homer over the wall in left-center, his third roundtripper of the year.

Not to be outdone, Tolentino crushed his third home run of the season an inning later, getting the Clippers within a run at 4-3 with a towering blast to right.

Then in the 6th, Columbus stormed ahead. Kahlil Watson scored the first run after Fairchild drew an errant throw stealing second base, tying the contest at 4-4. That set the stage for Tolentino to step to the plate with two men on, and he delivered his second jack of the evening to dramatically shift the game's trajectory.

In the 7th inning, it was Watson's turn, as he blasted a 91-mph cutter over the center field trees to make the score 9-4.

Clippers left-handed starter Logan Allen allowed four runs over the game's first 4.0 innings, recording seven strikeouts along the way. Colin Holderman (2-0), the man born to be a middle reliever, picked up his second win with 2.0 scoreless innings.

The victory raises Columbus to 9-8 on the season, while Iowa falls to 9-7.

The Clippers and Cubs continue the series with a Business Day Special on Thursday, first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm. It's a week full of special promotions and ticket offers. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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