Iowa Surrenders Four Home Runs, Falls to Columbus 9-4
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Columbus, OH - The Iowa Cubs (9-7) scored four runs on eight hits, falling to the Columbus Clippers (9-8) on Wednesday evening at Huntington Park.
Iowa struck first with a three-run second inning. Ben Cowles and Casey Opitz notched a pair of RBI singles before Justin Dean launched an RBI double to left field to give the I-Cubs an early 3-0 lead.
Iowa added another run to their lead in the fourth inning with Opitz picking up his second RBI of the game on a safety squeeze bunt, extending the I-Cubs lead to 4-0. Columbus responded with a two-out, two-run home run to cut into the Iowa lead 4-2.
The Clippers continued to cut into the deficit with a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning to cut the Iowa lead to 4-3.
Columbus took the lead for good in the sixth inning, scoring four runs, including a three-run home run to put the Clippers in front 7-4.
The Clippers added on to their lead in the seventh inning, with their fourth home run of the game to take a 9-4 lead.
Iowa continues their six game series against Columbus on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 11:05 a.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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