Solid Scott Start Not Enough in Syracuse Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Christian Scott

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Christian Scott(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets were held in check offensively and fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 4-1, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-7) struck first in the top of the first inning. After a two-out walk by Max Schuemann, Spencer Jones doubled to left field to bring him home and give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders added on in the second. Ernesto Martinez Jr. launched a solo home run to left field, extending the advantage to 2-0.

After several quiet innings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on another run in the seventh. Seth Brown doubled to begin the inning and later scored on an RBI single by Martinez Jr., pushing the lead to 3-0.

Syracuse (8-9) finally broke through in the eighth inning when Nick Morabito crushed a solo home run to center field, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The RailRiders added an insurance run in the ninth. Max Schuemann reached on an error, stole second and third, and came home on a throwing error to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

The Mets had a chance in the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but were unable to capitalize as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre escaped the jam to maintain the lead.

On the mound, Christian Scott started for Syracuse and allowed two runs across 5 and one-third innings. Alex Carrillo followed with one and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Ryan Lambert tossed a scoreless eighth inning with a pair of strikeouts, and Joe Jacques worked the ninth, allowing one unearned run.

Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night. Right-hander Carlos Lagrange is slated to start for the RailRiders opposite right-hander Jack Wenninger for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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