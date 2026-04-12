Morabito's Clutch Homer Propels Mets Forward in Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Morabito

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Morabito(Syracuse Mets)

Buffalo, NY - Nick Morabito's go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Syracuse Mets to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

After three scoreless innings, Buffalo (7-8) struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Charles McAdoo launched a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (7-8) broke through in the eighth. Onix Vega drew a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Yonny Hernández. With one out, Morabito crushed a 442-foot, two-run homer, putting the Mets in front, 2-1.

The Mets added an insurance run later in the inning. Ryan Clifford doubled and came home when Cristian Pache ripped an RBI triple to right field, extending the lead to 3-1.

Buffalo made things interesting in the ninth. After a single and a walk put runners on, Josh Rivera grounded into a forceout that brought home a run, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Syracuse held on from there, as the pitching staff closed it out to secure the win. On the mound, Daniel Duarte started for Syracuse and worked into the third with two and two-thirds scoreless innings, his longest outing since 2019. Mike Baumann followed and allowed one run in the fourth inning. Jonathan Pintaro finished the fourth and tossed two more scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Ryan Lambert recorded five outs, only putting one runner on base, and Joe Jacques escaped traffic pitching into the ninth. Ofreidy Gómez finished the job, recording the final outs in the ninth to earn the save.

Syracuse heads home to begin a series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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